Chargers Coach Brandon Staley Thinks TCU Is On The Same Level As Alabama And Georgia

Los Angeles Chargers coach Brandon Staley made a very bold claim after the team took three TCU players in the draft.

Staley and the Chargers loaded up on TCU talent after drafting WR Quentin Johnston in the first round, WR Derius Davis in the fourth and Heisman finalist QB Max Duggan in the seventh.

Apparently, the Chargers head coach thinks there’s no difference between playing at TCU and playing for Nick Saban in Tuscaloosa.

“Yeah, that they have a really outstanding team. I think it’s no different, same as the University of Georgia or the University of Alabama. You know, one of the top college programs,” Staley responded when asked about the Chargers taking three former Horned Frogs.

Brandon Staley should check the stats on TCU.

The Horned Frogs did make the national title game this past season after beating Michigan in the semi-finals.

Do we all remember how that game ended? Georgia – a team Brandon Staley says is no different than TCU – won 65-7. TCU finished the game with 152 passing yards and 36 rushing yards. It might have been the most lopsided game between P5 teams of the season. Brandon Staley watched it and apparently saw equal programs.

TCU has four double digit win seasons since 2012. Alabama has four national titles in the same time window and zero seasons with single digit wins. They are not the same or close to it.

Brandon Staley compares TCU to Georgia and Alabama. (Photo by Jordon Kelly/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Having one incredible season doesn’t make you Georgia and it definitely doesn’t make you Alabama. Nick Saban has won six rings in Tuscaloosa.

The Horned Frogs are grateful to make a P6 bowl game. Seriously, how much college football does Brandon Staley watch that he casually dropped this quote with complete confidence? Mind-boggling.

Is TCU comparable to Georgia and Alabama? (Photo by Robin Alam/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

TCU had a great 2022 campaign, but comparing the program to Alabama, Georgia or any other perennial contender is a bridge too far. It’s simply not true.