Chandler Jones Allegedly Took Things From Ex’s House Then Burned Them While He Was Fully Nude

Videos by OutKick

Former Las Vegas Raider Chandler Jones was arrested after stealing things from his ex’s house and then burning them.

However, for some reason, he burned these things while he was completely nude.

According to KTNV, Jones sent Snapchat messages to a woman who said she was the mother of his child, and who had a temporary protection order against him. Later that same day, the woman said she spotted Jones on her security cameras. The defensive end is alleged to have taken items — including a recycling bin, pool net, and dog toys (the necessities) — from the backyard.

The woman then claims that Jones started sending him videos of himself burning those items… while naked.

Someone Might Need To Tell Chandler Jones, But Nudity And Fire Do Not Mix

If this is all true, it is a wild move.

I’m not sure if you’ve ever spent a nice night sitting near the campfire. If you have, you’ll know that hot embers shoot out everywhere. The next morning you sometimes find burn marks all over your sweatshirt and jeans.

Now imagine, you were completely naked while sitting near this fire. You’d have burns in places you would have never thought possible under normal circumstances.

And that’s with a properly maintained campfire. That doesn’t sound like what one would be using if they were hastily trying to burn tex’s exes pool skimmer and dog toys while naked.. That thing was probably snapping, crackling, and popping like a fresh bowl of Rice Krispies.

The temporary protection order the woman has against Jones reportedly lasts until December. It stipulates that he is not to make contact with her among other conditions. According to the police report of the incident, “it appeared [Jonesl knew he was not supposed to be at the residence due to the protection order.”

The Raiders released Jones last week following his arrest and a series of strange social media posts. In some of those posts he was critical of head coach Josh McDaniels and owner Mark Davis.

Follow on X: @Matt_Reigle