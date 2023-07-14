Chael Sonnen Agrees To Plea Deal Over Hotel Fight

Videos by OutKick

Former UFC star and West Linn’s own Chael Sonnen has been cleared of criminal charges from an unprovoked attack on multiple people at an airport in 2021 after agreeing to a plea deal Wednesday.

According to the Las Vegas Review-Journal, Sonnen pleaded no contest to a “disrupting the peace” misdemeanor charge.

Chael Sonnen’s legal representation appeared in court Wednesday to accept the deal. The 46-year-old has six charges dropped, including felony strangulation. Sonnen was ordered to pay a $750 fine, per the Nevada Eighth Judicial District Court.

Sonnen was accused of attacking a couple at a Four Seasons hotel in Vegas on Dec. 18, 2022. The Bellator analyst was allegedly intoxicated as he assaulted the couple. The MMA fighter was detained by employees and a security guard that Sonnen also struck.

Aside from his signature smack-talk, Chael Sonnen is perhaps best remembered for his heated rivalry with Wanderlei Silva and a two-fight saga against former UFC champion Anderson Silva.

Sonnen nearly defeated the then-undefeated Silva at UFC 117 and lost, decidedly, in the UFC 148 rematch.