Chad Ochocinco Warns Aaron Rodgers Not To Come Back This Season: ‘You’ll Hurt Yourself’

As Aaron Rodgers’ recovery seems to be happening at record pace, New York Jets fans are antsy for their quarterback to return to the field. But according to Chad Ochocinco, Rodgers needs to slow his roll.

The former Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver told TMZ Sports he’s impressed by Rodgers’ journey so far. But he’s warning the future Hall of Famer not to come back in 2023.

“What Aaron’s doing is commendable. It’s commendable, obviously — healing and rehabbing and being able to do what he’s doing at a record pace,” Ochocinco said. “But no, don’t come back. You’ll hurt yourself.

“Prepare yourself for next year and get ready to go. Coming back right now, to me, I would think it would be pointless.”

He probably has a point about that. Barring a miraculous turnaround, the Jets aren’t making the playoffs. So what would Rodgers really be playing for? Pride?

Ocho says it’s not worth the risk.

“You’re going to re-injure yourself — despite the advancement in technology and some of the studies that they’ve done for him to be able to come back as fast as he has,” he warned. “Don’t do it.”

When Aaron Rodgers tore his Achilles four plays in to Week 1, everyone assumed he would miss the remainder of the season. But the four-time NFL MVP seems to be on a mission to prove everyone wrong. He’s walking without crutches, launching passes and even hopping around on the field pregame.

Chad Ochocinco Wants Aaron Rodgers To Slow Down

Ochocinco said there are three injuries you don’t mess with: your groin, your Achilles and your knees.

“You don’t rush back from those,” the six-time Pro Bowler said. “I don’t care what your doctors tell you. I don’t care how good you feel. The fact that you’re able to walk without the cart and throw and have range of motion. Do not do that. It’s such a short amount of time.”

The typical recovery time for an Achilles tear is anywhere from nine months to a year. But some players have done it faster.

Cam Akers, for example, suffered a torn Achilles in the first game of the 2021 season, and he returned for the team’s Super Bowl run after just 5 1/2 months. Aaron Rodgers underwent the same procedure back in September. Fans are hoping to see Rodgers in December, but that would be just three months from his surgery in mid-September.

Even late December would represent the fastest NFL Achilles recovery ever.

Aaron Rodgers launching passes less than two months after Achilles surgery 😳 pic.twitter.com/cIQTo0KFwl — ESPN (@espn) November 6, 2023

For now, Ochocinco said he’s “a huge fan” of Zach Wilson. And he noted that (before Monday night), Wilson had led the Jets to three wins in a row. So Jets fans — and star receiver Garrett Wilson — will just have to play the hand they were dealt.

“Unfortunately, you can’t win every game,” Ocho said. “And I think with Gary Wilson, I think he’s gonna be okay. He’s gonna be okay. He is a playmaker. He’s one that can always get open, and he can be a security blanket for Zach Wilson.”

Honestly, it’s some solid advice from Chad Ochocinco. Will Rodgers heed that advice? Who knows.

What we do know is that Aaron Rodgers plays by his own rules. And if he wants to come back in December, that’s probably what’s going to happen.

Follow Amber on X at @TheAmberHarding or email her at Amber.Harding@OutKick.com.