Chad Kelly is currently dicing up Canada, but he would much prefer to be playing professional football in the United States. Not with the XFL or USFL.

The 29-year-old quarterback wants to make a return to the National Football League.

Kelly, the nephew of Pro Football Hall of Famer Jim Kelly, had multiple opportunities to follow in his uncle’s footsteps. He was drafted dead last overall by the Broncos in 2017, spent two years in Denver, and later spent two seasons bouncing between Indianapolis’ active and practice squad rosters.

Neither opportunity stuck.

Although Kelly has not been in the NFL since 2020, he believes that he deserves another shot. The tape backs up his belief.

Unfortunately, it is off-field issues that forced him to explore other options— like the CFL.

Kelly, a four-star recruit in the Class of 2012, was dismissed from Clemson’s football team after he snapped at coaches during the spring game. That led him to East Mississippi Community College, and ultimately Ole Miss.

Shortly after committing to play for the Rebels, Kelly was arrested after an alleged nightclub brawl and gun threats. Hugh Freeze did not give up on the gunslinger, who went on to become one of the best quarterbacks in school history.

However, in October of his senior year, Kelly jumped a fence at his brother’s high school game and got involved with an on-field skirmish. The trend continued.

Chad Kelly’s NFL career was a rollercoaster.

Kelly beat out Paxton Lynch for the backup role in Denver prior to the 2018 season, his rookie year. Two months later, the off-field issues reached their peak.

Kelly allegedly entered into a couple’s place of residence after leaving Von Miller’s Halloween party. Video showed him being chased out of the home with a vacuum in a cowboy costume.