Reigning Grey Cup champion Chad Kelly is 1-0 as the starting quarterback of the Argonauts. The 29-year-old began his reign as the primary signal-caller in Toronto and had himself a debut.

Kelly, who was drafted last overall in the 2017 NFL Draft, spent a few years with the Broncos and Colts before off-field issues caught up with him and left him on the outside looking-in. He still believes that he could start over most NFL quarterbacks and his career at Clemson, East Mississippi Community College and Ole Miss offers a compelling case.

However, Kelly has not played in the NFL since 2020. He signed with the Argos in 2022.

After spending last season as the backup, Kelly was thrust into the starting role in the Grey Cup. Toronto was losing and he led his team back to win Canada’s Super Bowl.

As a result, when the Argonauts were tasked with a decision on its future at the position, it let the incumbent starter leave and rolled with Kelly. His attitude has completely shifted since his NFL days and he has been putting in the work.

Kelly made his first start Sunday night against the Hamilton Tigercats.

His first touchdown was as Swag Kelly as it gets— total chaos that somehow ends in success. He took the snap, pulled the handoff on an RPO, juked a defender and powered his way into the end zone.

Chad Kelly is better than you in space.

Not long thereafter, Kelly got his second rushing touchdown of the game on a sneak.

We're just gonna sneak on in 👀 pic.twitter.com/jdHCAGI8XE — Toronto Argonauts (@TorontoArgos) June 19, 2023

And then he got a third.

MAKE IT THREE FOR KELLY 😤 pic.twitter.com/CHdits5rmY — Toronto Argonauts (@TorontoArgos) June 19, 2023

Kelly finished 14 of 23 for 213 yards without a passing touchdown or interception, and ran for 28 yards and three scores on five carries. His best throw of the night was an absolute bomb.

Toronto’s offensive line gave him all day to throw, so Kelly cocked back and unleashed a perfect ball down the sideline to his receiver in stride.