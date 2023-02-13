Chad Henne – With Cold Beer In Hand – Retires From NFL After Chiefs’ Super Bowl Win

Videos by OutKick

Kansas City Chiefs veteran quarterback Chad Henne has decided to go out on top as he announced his retirement from the NFL just moments after winning his second Super Bowl ring on Sunday.

Henne, 37, grabbed himself a Bud Light during the on-field celebration and shared the announcement to Instagram that he was calling it quits.

That cold beer undoubtedly went down smoothly for Mr. Henne.

Despite Patrick Mahomes re-aggravating his injury against the Eagles, Henne didn’t see the field on Sunday, but the veteran did play a huge role in Kansas City’s last two Super Bowl journeys.

Henne led the Chiefs on a 98-yard scoring drive against the Jacksonville Jaguars in the divisional round earlier this postseason when Mahomes left the game with an ankle injury. If you take it back to the divisional round in 2020, Henne took over for a banged-up Mahomes and led Kansas City to a win over the Cleveland Browns.

Henne had reportedly considered retiring last offseason but ultimately decided to sign a one-year deal to return to Kansas City, which proved to be a great decision.

The former second-round draft pick out of Michigan played for three different franchises over the course of his career throwing for over 13,000 yards and 60 touchdowns over his 13-year career.