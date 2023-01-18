Celtics Legend Chris Ford, Who Made The NBA’s First 3-pointer, Dead At 74

The Godfather of the 3-pointer and a legendary ‘stache has died.

Celebrated NBA coach and player Chris Ford passed away at the age of 74 on Tuesday because of a heart attack suffered earlier in the month, his family announced Wednesday.

As a player and coach, Chris Ford’s career spanned over a decade of Celtics basketball, and he made his mark every step of the way. (1/5) pic.twitter.com/1A6TRZUe4p — Boston Celtics (@celtics) January 18, 2023

Ford won three titles as part of the Boston Celtics. His first championship came as a player in 1981 with the C’s. He played for the organization from 1978 to 1982.

All-Time Celtics Player, NBA Legend

After playing for the Celtics, Ford transitioned into a coaching role in 1983, serving as the assistant coach for Boston and winning two more championships (1984, 1986). Ford was promoted to head coach in 1990 after his seven seasons as an assistant. He remained as HC until 1995, going 222–188 in that span.

(Photo by Dick Raphael/NBAE via Getty Images)

Ford is one of four Boston coaches to have won a title as player and coach, alongside K.C. Jones, Bill Russell and Tom Heinsohn. He went on to coach for the Milwaukee Bucks and Los Angeles Clippers,

Ford created a legacy for the Celtics but started in the league with the Detroit Pistons — selected in the 1972 draft as a second-round pick.

The Detroit Pistons are saddened by the passing of Chris Ford, a member of the franchise's Top-50 celebrated during the team's 50th anniversary. Our thoughts are with Ford's family, teammates and friends. pic.twitter.com/K6lshepskE — Detroit Pistons (@DetroitPistons) January 18, 2023

His legacy will forever remember Ford for hitting the first-ever 3-point shot in the NBA, made on Oct. 12, 1979.

Rest in Peace, Chris Ford. pic.twitter.com/KMNDpBzvGS — NBA Cobwebs (@NBACobwebs) January 18, 2023

The family released a statement on his passing:

(Photo by Todd Warshaw/Getty Images)

“Chris was beloved by his family, friends, and teammates. He had a great love for his family, the city of Boston, the fans, and the entire Celtics family. He always showed humility and respect for all those that were fortunate enough to be a part of his life.”

The Celtics’ statement read in part, “As a player and coach, Chris Ford’s career spanned over a decade of Celtics basketball, and he made his mark every step of the way.

“Ford joined an elite group of Celtics’ personnel who have earned championship rings as both a player and coach with the organization. The Boston Celtics sends their deepest sympathies to the Ford family and their many friends.”

Rest in Peace

(Photo by NBA Photos/NBAE via Getty Images)