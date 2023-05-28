Celtics Fans Go Wild Outside TD Garden After Shocking Game 6 Win, Create Havoc In City

Videos by OutKick

Boston faithful were on fire Saturday night after the Celtics won a close Game 6 against the Miami Heat.

Fans gathered outside TD Garden after Derrick White hit a last-second layup to beat the Heat by one point, 104-103. From climbing street signs to stirring loud chants, Boston fans were pumped to see their team get one last shot at going to the NBA Finals after falling 0-3 at the start of the series.

WATCH:

Here's some fan reaction from outside the Garden tonight after the #Celtics beat the Heat to force a Game 7 in Boston! #Boston25 pic.twitter.com/nIwjCg6Vrg — James Cullity (@JCullityNews) May 28, 2023

Right now in Boston after the Celtics force a Game 7. #BleedGreen pic.twitter.com/WtP0R6d64k — Rob Way (@RobWayTV) May 28, 2023

Boston made burn to a crisp out by passionate fandom if the Celtics manage to pull off arguably the most incredible feat in NBA postseason history.

Becoming just the fourth team in NBA history to force a Game 7 after falling to 0-3, Jayson Tatum, Joe Mazzulla and the Celtics will try to be the first team ever to win fourth straight with their backs on the wall. Best of all, they’ll have a shot at making history at home as the series goes to Beantown for Game 7.

The flip in the series has been truly astonishing. From the jump, Miami looked like the better-coached and more motivated team of the two. Jimmy Butler was playing near-MVP levels in the playoffs, but suddenly, the Celtics began to play motivated. Boston stole two games in Miami and one at home to even up the series at 3-3.

Some reactions from Celtics fans to Derrick White's game winning shot. pic.twitter.com/dCHcLCwBzz — Mark Dondero (@MarkDondero) May 28, 2023

Saturday night’s win was particularly thrilling. Despite the Celtics’ dominance for three quarters, Miami climbed out of a double-digit deficit and took a one-point lead with less than three seconds left.

After Boston guard Marcus Smart threw up a three-point attempt that danced in and out of the rim, two-way Celtics player Derrick White cleaned it up with an offensive rebound and quick put-back to give Boston the go-ahead score with no time left in regulation.

Philadelphia and Boston need to duke it out for the craziest sports city.

Philadelphia is known for greasing its street signs and calling for peace whenever a sports team gets to the big stage. Last year, the Philadelphia Phillies and Eagles made the championship stage in their respective sports (but did not win).

MIAMI, FL – MAY 27: Derrick White #9 of the Boston Celtics shoots the game winner during the game during game 6 of the 2023 NBA Playoffs Eastern Conference Finals on May 27, 2023 at Kaseya Center in Miami, Florida. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2023 NBAE (Photo by David Dow/NBAE via Getty Images)

MIAMI, FLORIDA – MAY 27: Derrick White #9 and teammates react after defeating the Miami Heat 104-103 in game six of the Eastern Conference Finals at Kaseya Center on May 27, 2023 in Miami, Florida. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Megan Briggs/Getty Images)