Celtics Fans Go Wild Outside TD Garden After Shocking Game 6 Win, Create Havoc In City

Boston faithful were on fire Saturday night after the Celtics won a close Game 6 against the Miami Heat.
Fans gathered outside TD Garden after Derrick White hit a last-second layup to beat the Heat by one point, 104-103. From climbing street signs to stirring loud chants, Boston fans were pumped to see their team get one last shot at going to the NBA Finals after falling 0-3 at the start of the series.
Boston made burn to a crisp out by passionate fandom if the Celtics manage to pull off arguably the most incredible feat in NBA postseason history.
Becoming just the fourth team in NBA history to force a Game 7 after falling to 0-3, Jayson Tatum, Joe Mazzulla and the Celtics will try to be the first team ever to win fourth straight with their backs on the wall. Best of all, they’ll have a shot at making history at home as the series goes to Beantown for Game 7.
The flip in the series has been truly astonishing. From the jump, Miami looked like the better-coached and more motivated team of the two. Jimmy Butler was playing near-MVP levels in the playoffs, but suddenly, the Celtics began to play motivated. Boston stole two games in Miami and one at home to even up the series at 3-3.
Saturday night’s win was particularly thrilling. Despite the Celtics’ dominance for three quarters, Miami climbed out of a double-digit deficit and took a one-point lead with less than three seconds left.
After Boston guard Marcus Smart threw up a three-point attempt that danced in and out of the rim, two-way Celtics player Derrick White cleaned it up with an offensive rebound and quick put-back to give Boston the go-ahead score with no time left in regulation.
Philadelphia and Boston need to duke it out for the craziest sports city.
Philadelphia is known for greasing its street signs and calling for peace whenever a sports team gets to the big stage. Last year, the Philadelphia Phillies and Eagles made the championship stage in their respective sports (but did not win).
