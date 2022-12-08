Celine Dion Diagnosed With Incurable Stiff-Person Syndrome

Legendary singer Celine Dion has been forced to cancel her upcoming tour after being diagnosed with an incurable neurologic condition.

Dion’s camp announced that she has been diagnosed with a condition known as Stiff Person Syndrome.

She announced the news in a video posted to her Instagram page.

“As you know I’ve always been an open book and I wasn’t ready to say anything before but I’m ready now,” Dion said. “I’ve been dealing with problems with my health for a long time and it’s been really difficult for me to face my challenges and to talk about everything that I’ve been going through.”

She said that the condition is rare and affects as few as 1 in a million people.

According to Yale Medicine, Stiff Person Syndrome, or SPS, is a condition in which muscles in the torso and limbs alternate between spasms and rigidity.

While not confirmed, researchers suspect the cause is the body’s autoimmune system attacking its nerve cells.

Canadian singer Celine Dion announced on Thursday that she had been diagnosed with a rare condition called Stiff Person Syndrome (MARK RALSTON/AFP via Getty Images)

Dion Has Been Experiencing Muscle Spasms Since Last Year

The singer revealed that she has been undergoing treatment for the condition but admitted that it has been challenging.

“I have a great team of doctors working alongside me to help me get better and my precious children who are supporting me and giving me help,” Dion said.

“I’m working hard with my sports medicine therapist every day to build back my strength and my ability to perform again, but I have to admit it’s been a struggle.”

Last year, Dion announced she was dealing with “severe” muscle spasms. This led to the cancellation of a Las Vegas residency and tour dates.

The iconic singer signed off with a message to her millions of fans.

“I miss you so much, I miss seeing all of you being on the stage performing for you,” the Canadian singer told her fans. “I always give 100 percent when I do my show but my condition is not allowing me to give you that right now.

“For me to reach you again I have no choice but to concentrate on my health at this moment and I have hope that I’m on the road to recovery.”

Follow on Twitter: @Matt_Reigle