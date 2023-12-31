CeeDee Lamb Is Latest Target Of ‘Random’ Drug Testing After Record-Breaking Game

Videos by OutKick

CeeDee Lamb had a monster game Saturday night against the Detroit Lions. And immediately afterward, the NFL hit him with a drug test.

The Dallas Cowboys wide receiver posted a photo on his Instagram story of the notice informing him he was randomly selected to be tested for performance-enhancing drugs.

“Waste no time huh? @nfl,” he wrote.

Lamb torched the Lions’ secondary for 13 catches, a career-high 227 receiving yards and a touchdown in the Cowboys’ 20-19 victory. With the effort, he broke Dallas’ single-season records for receptions and receiving yards, both previously held by Hall of Famer Michael Irvin.

CeeDee Lamb Breaks Two Franchise Records

The two-time Pro Bowler now has 122 catches for 1,651 yards and 10 touchdowns this season with one game left on the schedule.

“Remarkable,” Cowboys QB Dak Prescott said, via the team’s website. “That’s who CeeDee Lamb is. Tonight, what a great opportunity for him to have the game that he had — understanding that it was coming in this game with records on the line.

“The yards, yards after catch, getting open after the 2.3 [seconds], beating man coverage, getting into the right spots in zones, he can do it all.”

CeeDee Lamb had 13 catches for 227 yards Saturday. (Photo by Cooper Neill/Getty Images)

And even though he seemed annoyed with the not-so-random drug test, Lamb is enjoying this moment.

“I told you I’d enjoy it more if we won,” he told reporters. “It’s a surreal moment for me. Shout out to my guys, we continue to work, continue to build and continue to grow. I wouldn’t be able to do any of this without them. We’re looking forward to keeping it going.”

After a Philadelphia Eagles’ loss Sunday, the Cowboys now sit atop the NFC East. They finish out the regular season Sunday on the road against the Washington Commanders.

