Dak Prescott Throws Longest TD Pass Of The Year After Magically Escaping A Blitz

Videos by OutKick

Dak Prescott and CeeDee Lamb connected for an electric 92-yard touchdown that was the longest of its kind this year.

During the first quarter of a game against the Detroit Lions, the Dallas Cowboys‘ offense faced a third and forever from the 8-yard line. Detroit dialed up some pressure, and the blitz got home to Prescott.

That is, for about 1.5 seconds. Linebacker Derrick Barnes literally ran into the quarterback, but somehow failed to corral him.

He would quickly rue his mistake.

After escaping from the shadow of his own end zone, Prescott threw off his back foot over 40 yards downfield to a streaking Lamb. After his defender tripped, the wide receiver ran – or should I say, jogged – roughly 50 yards without even being pursued.

CEDEE 92 YARDS TO THE CRIB.



LONGEST TD OF THE SEASON.



(via @NFL)



pic.twitter.com/giumpJs6tv — Overtime (@overtime) December 31, 2023

Lamb will never have an easier touchdown for the rest of his career.

On long plays like this, the quarterback usually dumps the ball no more than 20 yards downfield. After that, the receiver does the lion’s share of the work converting the play into points. But Prescott certainly did his fair share in this instance. The throw was almost as good as his colon cancer screening PSA.

It ended up going for 11 more yards than Josh Allen and Khalil Shakir’s connection against the Jets on November 19, the previous longest play this season. Furthermore, it was the second-longest passing touchdown in Cowboys history, and the third-longest play in the team’s existence.

That 92-yard TD for CeeDee Lamb is the third longest play from scrimmage in team history. 99-yard run by Tony Dorsett in 1983, 95-yard TD to Bob Hayes in 1965 — Todd Archer (@toddarcher) December 31, 2023

The play gave Dallas a 7-3 lead in a battle of playoff-bound teams. If the Lions can’t bring Prescott to the ground as the game progress, he could make them pay with more magic throws like this.