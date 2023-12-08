Some Serious S–t Talking: Did Dak Prescott Just Drop The Best At-Home Colon Cancer Screening PSA Of The Year?

Videos by OutKick

You may have noticed that your Far Side desk calendar is looking a tad thin these days. We’re nearing the end of the year which means less than two dozen examples of classic Gary Larson wit and irreverence remain. That’s why I assumed we had seen the best colon cancer screening PSA we’d get in 2023, but then here comes Dak Prescott to sneak in a new leader in the clubhouse with just weeks to go.

PSAs are important. They’re public service announcements, so they’re trying to help you do you a service. The only problem is they’re often a one-way ticket to dullsville or they just lecture you like you’re the problem.

If I see one more PSA about the very obvious dangers of smoking, I’m going to go out and buy a pack of Marlboros just to spite it.

However, colon cancer screenings are no joke (although we will be making several about them), and that’s why it’s great that Dak Prescott made himself part of a genuinely amusing PSA that people will actually watch, and hopefully, take the advice of.

Dak just became the poster child of at-home colon cancer screening kits. If you saw that one coming, stop lying.

He also threw his support behind a more worthy cause than a certain pop star-dating tight end did.

This PSA was funnier than pretty much anything SNL has done since Biden took office. The thought of popping a sticker of something you hate (gonna need to find me some Pittsburgh Penguins stickers, but I’ve got a few years to round them up) to the bottom of one of those Cologuard crap caskets is hilarious, and people will do it.

Dak Is Doing Some Great Work With This Colon Cancer Screening PSA

Since we’re here, I figure this is as good a time as any to talk about these at-home kits colon screening kits. I find them fascinating. Like, they’re a great thing if they can help people catch cancer early, but I can’t get over the act of mailing one’s own feces.

I mean doing it for serious reasons. Not as a goof with one of your old frat buddies.

I can understand why some people would prefer them to the more traditional, invasive colonoscopy The preparation is no cakewalk either. I get it. But did the UPS guy agree to courier your leavings to some lab? I can’t imagine he did.

This may not be the exact process, but imagine sauntering into your local post office or UPS store with your at-home kit featuring a Cowboys star sticker on the bottom tucked under your arm, and plopping it on the counter. I don’t know how you’re supposed to answer the questions they typically ask when you ship anything.

“Alright… looks like it weighs just over three and a half pounds…”



“Jeez… that was a good one.”



“What’s that?”



“Nothing.”

“Oh, okay then… So what have you got in here?”



“Oh… y’know… just some, uh… just some stuff.”



“Stuff?”



“Mhm. Just stuff.”



“Alright, well, what kind of stuff? Is it potentially hazardous?”



“Ye– I mean, no.”



“Wait a second… Is there s–t in here?”



“…Yes, there is.”



“C’mon, man!”



“I’m sorry! Dak Prescott told me to do it!”

End scene.

This PSA was dropped at the perfect time, what with Them Boys gearing up for a massively important game against the Philadelphia Eagles. It’s already taking the internet by storm, and if that means one person will crap a plastic cup and mail it to some laboratory and it saves their life, it’ll all be worth it.

Good for Dak on this one. Really funny stuff and a solid message to boot. You can’t ask for more than that.

