CDC Will Continue To Ban Unvaccinated People From Entering The US, Defying Science

The CDC’s performance during the pandemic has reaffirmed that its political views take precedence over following scientific evidence.

Their relentless commitment to low quality evidence has led to endless misinformation on masking. Several studies published by the CDC were unimaginably poor, yet continue to be referenced in “fact checks” and media articles.

While data has confirmed masks don’t work, high quality, unbiased evidence reviews have served to further undercut CDC messaging.

Their efforts have extended to discrimination against unvaccinated individuals. And despite the national emergency finally ending, despite years of evidence that vaccination carries no benefit to reducing transmission, the CDC continues to deny reality.

Their efforts have ensured that athletes like Novak Djokovic remain unable to compete in events. And despite hopes that they would finally accept the pointlessness of their restrictions, a recent update confirmed they have no interest in following science.

WASHINGTON, DC – MARCH 18: Dr. Rochelle Walensky, director of the adjusts her face mask during a Senate Health, Education, Labor and Pensions Committee hearing on the federal coronavirus response on Capitol Hill on March 18, 2021 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Susan Walsh-Pool/Getty Images)

CDC Rules Not Changing

The nation’s leading public health agency on Thursday updated their website on requiring vaccinations for international travelers.

While the vast majority of the world has moved on, leading to hopes the CDC would finally end its requirement, instead they reaffirmed their commitment.

The page now explains that the agency will accept anyone who’s received a single bivalent dose of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine after August 2022 will meet their requirements.

Of course, there has never been any available evidence to suggest that bivalent boosters are remotely effective at reducing transmission. In fact, to the contrary, there’s evidence that boosted individuals are more likely to test positive.

Other experts have also contradicted the CDC’s recommendations on bivalent doses.

But sure enough, the CDC now, graciously, will accept those single dose vaccines as proof of entry, instead of ending a pointless, discriminatory requirement.

The Hill reported that there is a belief the requirement may finally end relatively soon, but Thursday’s announcement shows the agency won’t go down without a fight.

CDC accomplished nothing of value during the pandemic, contributing only to devastating policies like mask mandates, lockdowns, school closures and business shutdowns.

Even after over three years of failure, it’s clear they’ve learned nothing from their mistakes. It’s hard to imagine anything more perfectly CDC than that.