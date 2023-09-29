CBS Yanked Broncos-Bears For Dolphins-Bills After Half The Country Called To Complain

Videos by OutKick

The Denver Broncos and Chicago Bears are so awful that several CBS affiliates called CBS this week and begged them to show the Miami Dolphins-Buffalo Bills game instead.

Welcome back to the NFL, Sean Payton!

The Broncos are coming off just an embarrassing loss to Miami last week. By now you’ve heard about it a billion times. The Dolphins put up 70 points and probably could’ve put up 100 if they didn’t show mercy.

Anyway, Miami is set to travel to Buffalo on Sunday in the marquee game of the day, while the Broncos travel to the equally terrible Chicago Bears.

As OutKick’s Bobby Burack noted yesterday, CBS was only set to carry the Miami game in about 35% of regions and was gonna be split about evenly across the map with Broncos-Bears.

Yuck.

Because CBS only has a single game Sunday — FOX gets the doubleheader this week — they were put in a tough spot. Even worse, the Miami game is at 1 p.m., forcing local affiliates to air Broncos-Bears in most states neighboring Colorado and Illinois.

Well, they did … and it lasted about 24 hours:

Per 506sports, these CBS affiliates requested/ received permission from CBS to air Dolphins-Bills instead of Denver-Bears game they were assigned: EVERY CBS station in Michigan; Green Bay & Wausau, Wis.; Des Moines; Fargo; Mankato, Minn. & Cape Girardeau and Kirksville, Missouri. — Barry Jackson (@flasportsbuzz) September 28, 2023

And for Fins fans in beautiful Big Sky Country: Every affiliate in Montana also received permission today to air Dolphins-Bills instead of being saddled with the stinky Broncos. — Barry Jackson (@flasportsbuzz) September 28, 2023

map update: several cities that were to get Broncos-Bears on CBS have been switched to Dolphins-Bills, including Detroit and Green Bay.



You're welcome. — 506 Sports (@506sports) September 28, 2023

CBS makes the right call, gives the people Dolphins-Bills

Hilarious. Just half the country calling up CBS HQ and demanding them to get the stinky Broncos and Bears off their TVs.

Could you imagine the anger you’d feel if you woke up Sunday thinking you were getting the Dolphins — who just put up 70 points — and Bills — who put up a measly 37 — and instead got BRONCOS-BEARS?

I’d rip my TV off the wall and throw it into the street. And you know what? It’s happened to me before — and I live IN FLORIDA.

Because I’m in Central Florida, It’s usually a crapshoot every single Sunday for me because I’m close to Jacksonville. For some reason, CBS thinks people outside of Duval care about the Jaguars.

They don’t. I promise you, they don’t. Frankly, people inside Duval barely care. I’ve lived in this state for 30 years, so trust me on this one. Nobody cares about the Jags. Nobody cares about the Bucs outside of the Tom Brady years.

It’s Dolphins or the beach. That’s it. Maybe mix in some Gators and FSU if you’re feeling wild.

Anyway, glad the #commonman spoke up and made CBS flick whatever light switch they had to flick to get Russell Wilson off our TVs.

That’s called democracy. Look it up.

(Old map).

(New map!)