CBS Pulled Cowboys-Vikings Off Air Because It Was Too Sad To Show

The Dallas Cowboys embarrassed the previously 8-1 Minnesota Vikings so bad Sunday, CBS decided to take America’s Team off the air.
Yep, you read that right.
An actual TV network voluntarily chose NOT to show the Dallas Cowboys – the longstanding kings of TV ratings.
What a time to be alive.
Cowboys embarrass Vikings so bad CBS blacked out the game
In case you spent the late afternoon slate of Sunday NFL games hunting down one of the few remaining turkeys left in a 50-mile radius, you missed the Cowboys put an absolute beatdown on the Vikings … in Minnesota!
Kirk Cousins was awful and barely eclipsed 100 yards, Justin Jefferson looked pedestrian, Dak Prescott was a machine and Touchdown Tony Pollard was just faster than everyone.
It was a shocking beatdown, especially since the Vikings came into the game with a ton of momentum.
Not only had Cousins and Company not lost since Week 2, they were also coming off a stunning win last week in Buffalo.
But – as some suspected – it all came crashing down in epic fashion Sunday, forcing CBS to pull the game from most homes around the country and instead show the second half of the Ravens-Steelers rivalry.
Serious question: when was the last time Jim Nantz got pulled from the air?! What about Tony Romo? The COWBOYS?!
Fans across the country quickly noticed the switcheroo and naturally went nuts.
Glad to see this, I was watching the game, then I was watching another game thinking they were showing highlights, but they didn’t go back to the first game, and I thought I was going crazy and started flipping channels… could give a crap about either game, but after seeing both Michigan and TCU try to clench defeat from the jaws of victory in the final seconds on Saturday, I thought I was maybe in the Twilight Zone.