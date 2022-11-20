CBS News Quit Twitter On Friday… They’re Already Back

If you’re still on Twitter — and didn’t freak out and quit for two days — congratulations on being less panicky than CBS News.

After announcing plans to not use Twitter on Friday, CBS News is already back to their regularly scheduled tweeting as of Sunday morning.

They lasted a full two days.

With the Elon Musk-era of Twitter in full swing, CBS News announced its plans to stop tweeting out of concerns over “the uncertainty” surrounding the social media platform.

CBS News confirms it's no longer posting updates on Twitter pic.twitter.com/HoKjOMsBtS — BNO News Live (@BNODesk) November 19, 2022

“In light of the uncertainty around Twitter, and out of an abundance of caution, CBS News is pausing its activity on the social media site as it continues to monitor the platform,” reporter Jonathan Vigliotti announced on Friday night’s edition of CBS Evening News with Norah O’Donnell.

So even news organizations can’t bow out of social media quietly without having to announce it to the world?

CBS News Quit Twitter After Mass Resignations

According to Forbes, the Twitter blackout extended beyond the main CBS News accounts to the company’s owned-and-operated stations around the country,

That announcement comes after news broke that a bunch of Twitter employees had left the company after Musk said in an email that he wanted them to be “extremely hardcore” and to work long hours at high-intensity if needed.

Twitter before and after Elon Musk



What’s different? 🧐 pic.twitter.com/WS1GiDd1JH — OutKick (@Outkick) November 19, 2022

A whole bunch of Twitter’s staff didn’t like the sound of that and amscrayed, opting instead for three-months severance.

That left people wondering if Twitter was dead in the water.

It must have seemed like a good idea at the time, but when they remembered how many people go to Twitter for news — even CBS News — they couldn’t sit on the sidelines for more than 48 hours.

CBS News stopped tweeting on Friday out of an “abundance of caution.” They were back by Sunday morning. (Photo by Erik McGregor/LightRocket via Getty Images)

CBS: Cautious Broadcasting System

CBS News; “abundance of caution” stance when it comes to Twitter was just embarrassing from the start. If they’re that cautious, all on-air talent should have to wear helmets 24/7. Even the ones in the studio.

What was the concern? That one day their social media folks try to log in, can’t, then move on with their day.

Instead, they gave up ] two days’ worth of traffic from Twitter. You have to assume that that’s a healthy chunk.

Maybe the joke is on the rest of us. Their act of cautiousness got people talking about CBS. That’s a network that you only tune in to when there’s a football game or you have terrible taste in sitcoms.

Well-played, CBS News. Well-played.

