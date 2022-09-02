Cavs Trade Sends Donovan Mitchell ‘Screaming Around The Golf Course’

All-Star Donovan Mitchell celebrated his trade to the Cavs with some golf course enthusiasm.

ESPN NBA Insider Brian Windhorst detailed the moment Mitchell found out he’d be packing his bags for Cleveland. As Windhorst tells it, Mitchell’s golf course excitement reached hole-in-one levels.

“I can’t tell you how I know, but I’m aware of when he found out,” Windhorst told ESPN Cleveland. “And I’m aware of when he actually found out about what was in the trade. And when he found out — he was on a golf course — and when he found out that Mobley, Jarrett Allen, and Darius Garland were not in the trade, and neither was Kevin Love, he went screaming around the golf course, he was so excited.”

Donovan Mitchell pictured with Utah Jazz. (Photo by Katelyn Mulcahy/Getty Images).

Cavs Trade For Mitchell On Thursday

As OutKick noted yesterday, Cleveland acquired Mitchell from the Utah Jazz in exchange for Collin Sexton, Lauri Markkanen, Ochai Agbaji, three first-round picks and two pick swaps.

Mitchell’s a three-time All-Star who instantly makes the Cavs contenders in the loaded Eastern Conference.

“He’s extremely excited in this moment,” Windhorst added. “I’m sure he would love to have been a [New York] Knick, that’s his hometown. But he’s extremely excited in the moment.”

Cleveland Cavs huddle during the game against the Charlotte Hornets on March 2, 2022 at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in Cleveland, Ohio. Copyright 2022 NBAE (Photo by Lauren Bacho/NBAE via Getty Images).

Playoffs now seem par for the course for Cleveland.

Follow along on Twitter: @OhioAF