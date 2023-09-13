Cavinder Twins Get In Some Fashion, Football & Flicks In New York

Videos by OutKick

Hanna and Haley Cavinder continue to kick ass and take names wherever they pop up. After laying waste to the city of Nashville last month the Cavinder Twins set their sights on the Big Apple as the city hosted their fashion week.

The unstoppable content duo put on – as they’ve been doing all summer long – another dominant performance in New York City this week. While rubbing shoulders with the likes of Coco Gauff, and fellow social media influencers in town for fashion week, they’ve been giving the city all it can handle.

Hanna and Haley got their trip started off with a Sunday Night Football game at MetLife Stadium. The two were hosted by the Giants as they hit up the sideline before watching their Cowboys absolutely manhandle the home team.

From there it was time for fashion, both their own in the streets and watching the professionals while attending New York Fashion Week events, and some flicks. The trip wasn’t all about fashion, football and flicks, however.

It was also an opportunity for the Cavinder Twins to make content, content and more content. Which, as hot girls, they know is a valuable part of their success.

The Party Follows The Cavinder Twins And They Know It

Hanna and Haley were recently asked if being hot has helped them rake in so much money. They admitted, what we all already know, that along with hard work their good looks have indeed benefitted them.

Crazy, I know. Being good looking and embracing that fact, it turns out, is good for building your brand. This is obviously nothing new, but for some reason they needed to go on record with that.

Despite the attempts to paint their content in bad light, the Cavinder Twins continue to push forward.

Where are they off to next? It almost doesn’t matter at this point. Whether they’re taking a trip out to the water or hitting up New York Fashion Week, the party follows them.