Cavinder Twins Answer Question About If Being Hot And White Has Made Them Money: ‘That’s True’

Haley and Hanna Cavinder think their physical appearances help them get ahead in life.

The former Miami basketball players turned WWE talents have been raking in cash outside of sports due to the fact they have millions of followers on social media.

It’s not hard to figure out. People like to follow attractive women. It’s a major industry. Shocking, right? Well, it’s not lost on the Cavinder twins being hot is a benefit in this world.

Haley and Hanna Cavinder have built a huge online following. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

The Cavinder twins are aware life is easier for good looking people.

GQ published a profile on the duo and asked point blank if being hot and white has helped them make so much money.

“I think that…that’s true. We were put in a position to capitalize off of [opportunities], and that’s what we’re doing,” Haley told the outlet when responding to whether or not she’s benefited from her looks.

Hanna pointed out that while they’re attractive, they also work “really, really hard.” She told GQ, “I’m never gonna sit here and not understand other people’s side. I know that Haley and I have worked really, really hard. And I don’t wanna ever judge someone based on what they can’t control.”

Get all of that? They’re not oblivious enough to think they’d have the same opportunities if they were overweight and ugly.

Is life easier for hot people? (Photo by Megan Briggs/Getty Images)

Did this really need to be said?

First off, who has ever accused the Cavinder twins of only succeeding because they’re white? That sounds like a completely manufactured narrative. Nobody with a brain believes that.

Angel Reese, a black woman, is one of the most famous athletes in the country, and you can’t read the news without seeing her all over it.

The same can be said for black entertainers like Beyonce, Halle Berry and others. Nobody capable of rational thought thinks being white is a huge boost.

Cavinder twins claim being hot and white has helped their careers. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

You know what is? Being hot. I believe that’s what Clay used to call “hot girl privilege.” It’s the greatest privilege of all.

Yes, being hot makes life easier. Good looking women get to play by a different set of rules than what the normies deal with.

Don’t believe me? Check out any great boat party or club scene. There’s a reason women get in for free and most men do not. These are the facts. You can hate them. Doesn’t make them less true.

Haley and Hanna Cavinder are both major stars. (Photo by Allen Berezovsky/Getty Images)

So, yes, the Cavinder twins have benefited from being good looking athletes. Shocking, right? We can go ahead and stash this one in the can of “most obvious observations ever made.”