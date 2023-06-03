Cavinder Twins Get Candid About Eating Disorder, Help From A-Rod’s Ex

Videos by OutKick

Here’s yet another reminder that while all seems well and good on social media, there may be some less-than-great things happening behind the scenes. This was the case for social media megastars and former college hoops players, the Cavinder Twins.

Haley and Hanna Cavinder opened up to their fans in a video posted on June 2. That date is significant because it is World Eating Disorders Action Day.

“Something that Hanna and I have been struggling with for years now… is our eating habits,’ Haley said at one point in the 29-minute video, per Daily Mail. “Our Eating Disorder Journey.”

The two discussed how trying to maintain their bodies as Division 1 athletes could be difficult. Couple that with a drive to go all-in on whatever they’re trying to accomplish, and counting calories morphed into an eating disorder.

“If we’re going to do something we’re going to do it 100 percent,” Hanna said. “There’s no in-between, so it’s extreme. That’s just kind of how our minds work. And I feel bad because I started calorie counting — it was kind of me.

“It started getting very toxic with eating a certain amount of calories a day. But we’re burning so many calories, we’re not taking in enough.”

The Cavinder Twins Got Some Help From An Unexpected Source

The Cavinders went into how they’ve struggled with hormonal imbalances, hair loss, and people comparing them to each other online. This, they said, led to some serious unhealthy competition between the sisters.

The twins reached a point where they needed help. So, they reached out to Kathryne Padgett — who makes a cameo around the 15-minute mark — for some assistance.

If that name rings a bell, that’s because she used to date A-Rod. She said that she helped the twins get their nutrition back on track.

The Cavinder twins encouraged their fans to reach out to someone if they found themselves in similar situations.

“We want to help people,” Haley said. “Genuinely want to help people, so feel free to reach out, don’t be afraid to talk to someone.”

