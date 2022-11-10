Nebraska Hit With Bad QB News Ahead Of Michigan Game

Nebraska will be without quarterback Casey Thompson Saturday against Michigan.

Interim head coach Mickey Joseph announced Thursday that QB1 for the 3-6 Cornhuskers will miss his second straight game.

Nebraska is in a brutal situation without Casey Thompson.

Thompson suffered an injury to his throwing arm at the end of October against Illinois, and he hasn’t played since.

In his absence, Logan Smothers and Chubba Purdy both played last week during a 20-13 loss to Minnesota. Neither had a good game filling in for Thompson. Smothers finished with 80 yards on 5/10 passing and Purdy finished with 41 yards on 6/16 passing.

Nebraska quarterback Casey Thompson won’t play against Michigan. He got hurt against Illinois. (Photo by Rich Schultz/Getty Images)

Now, the Cornhuskers will take the field against #3 Michigan, and one of the team’s best players will be in street clothes. It could get ugly, and it could get ugly very fast for Nebraska.

On the season, Thompson has thrown for more than 2,000 yards and has a total 17 touchdowns on the season. The Cornhuskers are a mess, but Thompson has been one of the players to occasionally shine on offense.

Nebraska QB Casey Thompson out against Michigan. It’s the second straight game Thompson has missed. The quarterback for the Cornhuskers has an arm injury. (Photo by Steven Branscombe/Getty Images)

With Thompson not playing against the Wolverines, Nebraska will be without one of the program’s few talented players. Best of luck to the team and the fans. They’re going to need it.