Carson Wentz Kicked To The Curb By Commanders After One Disappointing Season In Washington

Videos by OutKick

Washington is kicking Carson Wentz to the curb after a miserable one-year ride with the Commanders.

Announced Monday, the Commanders have released Wentz, a former MVP candidate, from the team.

Carson Wentz Dumped After Another One-Year Tryout

The 30-year-old veteran was hoping for a breath of fresh air with the Commanders last season after head coach Ron Rivera openly requested that the front office bring him in, with the confidence of starting Wentz under center.

Did Wentz prove beneficial in the Commanders’ surprising 8-8-1 finish to the year? Absolutely not.

After a 2-4 start, Wentz suffered a ring finger injury in Week 7 that demoted him to injured reserve. In a warped sense, the injury was a relief for Rivera based on the disappointing sample size Wentz offered.

(Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

In his Commanders debut (and final) season, Wentz completed 62.3 percent of his passes, tallying 1,755 passing yards, 11 touchdowns and nine interceptions.

In his relief, backups Taylor Heinicke and Sam Howell combined for a 6-3-1 record after the Week 7 injury to Wentz to close out the year. When Carson returned from IR, he was relegated to backup duties behind Taylor Heinicke.

READ: CARSON WENTZ ADMITS BENCHING LED TO QUESTIONS THAT COULD ‘DRIVE YOURSELF MAD’

Though Wentz’s value has sharply dipped in the eyes of NFL fans, teams will certainly be intrigued by his services as a free agent.

Last year, after a failed one-year campaign with Indianapolis, Wentz had received interest from the Chicago Bears, who are currently in a QB limbo with Justin Fields and the No. 1 overall pick waiting for their front office.

(Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images)

Barring a retirement, Wentz will join his fourth team in three years after an unceremonious breakup with his original team, the Philadelphia Eagles.