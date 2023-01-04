Carson Palmer Talks Damar Hamlin Incident on ‘Fox & Friends’

Former NFL quarterback Carson Palmer appeared on Fox & Friends to talk about Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin collapsing on the field in Cincinnati Monday night.

The former Bengals quarterback told Fox & Friends host Brian Kilmeade that he was downstairs when his daughter told him that a player had collapsed on the field.

“I didn’t think a whole lot about it until I walked up in the living room and saw the atmosphere in that stadium,” Palmer said, adding it was unlike anything he had ever seen as a player or on television.

Carson Palmer spent 7 NFL seasons in Cincinnati, the same city where Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin collapsed earlier this week. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

Palmer Says NFL Player Safety May Need To Focus More On Chest Injuries

Palmer — who spent 14 years in the NFL — discussed how the NFL has focused on head injuries in the past. Now, some of that attention may need to turn some attention to chest and heart injuries.

‘The focus of the NFL and player safety has been on the head and head trauma and concussions,” Palmer said. “That’s where the majority of the scary injuries that play out later on in your life that we’ve seen as players and former players are struggling with.

“But to see something like this, I mean, a chest injury is not something that we anticipated, but we can anticipate is the NFL making a big move on player safety, and really focusing not so much on the head anymore, maybe really starting to focus on heart injuries like this.

The former USC standout also talked about how he thought the NFL would go about rescheduling the Bills-Bengals game.

Or not.

“I don’t think you can replay this game. I mean they’ve got to finish the Week 18 games this week and then the playoffs start the following week,” he said. “If they were going to replay this game on Thursday we’d hear about it I think to this point. Maybe you call it a wash and give each team a tie and move on.”

The Bills gave an update on Hamlin’s condition Wednesday afternoon. They said he is showing signs of improvement but is still in critical condition.

