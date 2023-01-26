Carolina Panthers Down To Two Head Coaching Options: REPORT

The Carolina Panthers have reportedly locked in on two options to take over as the team’s head coach.

Carolina has been on the hunt for a new team after firing Matt Rhule early in the season, and it now appears interim coach Steve Wilks has managed to become a serious finalist.

Steve Wilks is a finalist for the head coaching job in Carolina. (Photo by Grant Halverson/Getty Images)

“They have whittled their search down it appears to two names. Of course, interim coach Steve Wilks getting a really strong look. Yesterday had his second interview and still is in the mix,” Rapoport reported Wednesday night.

The second serious candidate is Frank Reich, who is receiving “extremely strong consideration,” according to Rapoport. The team also interviewed Kellen Moore, but must have cooled on him.

Who will the Carolina Panthers choose?

Steve Wilks and Frank Reich definitely bring different things to the table. Wilks is loved in Carolina’s locker room.

When there was chatter about Jim Harbaugh possibly being interested in taking over the Panthers, players made it clear they stood behind Wilks. There’s great loyalty there.

He also managed to go 6-6 as the interim coach of the Panthers with a mess of a situation on his hand. The team’s QB situation was a disaster early in the season with Baker Mayfield, and the roster is far from loaded with talent.

Will the Carolina Panthers hire Steve Wilks? (Photo by Grant Halverson/Getty Images)

What about Frank Reich?

Reich is a very interesting option. The former Colts coach was fired after week nine this past season and his record, while not horrific, isn’t really impressive. Since 2018, he’s 40-33-1 as a head coach.

While he’s managed to be above .500, his performance hasn’t been consistently great. In 2020, the Colts won 11 games and followed that up with a 9-8 2021 record and an abysmal 3-5-1 record in 2022 before he was fired.

It’s really hard to see the fans getting fired up about Frank Reich being hired. He simply won’t generate a ton of excitement.

Will the Carolina Panthers hire Frank Reich? (Photo by Justin Casterline/Getty Images)

It’s nearing a decision time for the Carolina Panthers. With two reported options on the table, it will be interesting to see which way the franchise goes. Honestly, neither inspires a ton of fun or hype. Let us know in the comments who the team should hire.