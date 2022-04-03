Carolina Holds Off Duke, 81-77, Ends Coach K’s Career, And Reaches National Title Game

NEW ORLEANS – Duke’s Mike Krzyzewski’s last game as a basketball coach was an 81-77 loss to hated rival North Carolina Saturday night at the Superdome, and it kept him out of the national championship game.

He will have to live with that.

And Coach K, who announced his retirement last summer effective at the end of the season, lost to the worst seeded North Carolina team ever to reach the national title game.

The No. 8 seeded Tar Heels (29-9) will play No. 1 seed Kansas (33-6) at 8:20 p.m. eastern on Monday for the national championship.

North Carolina guard Caleb Love hit a three-pointer with 24.8 seconds to play for a commanding, 78-74 lead, and the Tar Heels held on. Love finished with a game-high 28 points. R.J. Davis added 18 for North Carolina.

Paolo Banchero led Duke (32-7) with 20 points.

The first NCAA Tournament game ever between the two programs located eight miles apart played exactly as billed – heart stopping. There were 16 lead changes, including 11 in the second half, and 11 ties. Neither team ever led by double digits.

North Carolina went on a 13-4 run to open the second half and take a 47-41 lead.

Neither team shot well early as Duke was 2 of 12 from three-point range for 16 percent, while North Carolina was only slightly better at 3 of 13 for 23 percent.

The Tar Heels led early at 11-6, only to fall behind by 24-18 with 7:32 to go in the first half.