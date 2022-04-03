Kansas KO’s Villanova, 81-65, To Reach Title Game; Awaits Winner of N.C. State Championship

NEW ORLEANS – All that stands between No. 1 seed Kansas and its fourth national championship is the winner of the North Carolina highest classification state championship game.

The Jayhawks (33-6) took a 10-0 lead over No. 2 seed Villanova in the opening moments and were never seriously threatened on their way to an 81-65 victory in a Final Four national semifinal at the Superdome on Saturday night.

Kansas awaits the winner of No. 2 seed Duke (32-6) and No. 8 seed North Carolina (28-9), which played the late game Saturday. The two schools, located eight miles apart in Durham and Chapel Hill, respectively, each beat the other on the road in the regular season.

The national championship game will be Monday (8:20 p.m. eastern, TBS) as Kansas coach Bill Self will go for his second national title after winning the 2008 crown.

“We come to Kansas for the games like this and the game Monday,” Kansas consensus All-American guard Ochai Agbaji said after playing like one with 21 points on 6-of-7 shooting from three-point range. “Obviously, my teammates were finding me tonight.”

The Jayhawks won their ninth straight in this undercard pairing with torrid shooting, hitting 13 of 24 from three-point range for 54 percent and 29 of 54 overall for 53 percent.

“We just shot it so well,” Self said. “I don’t remember us going 13 for 24.”

Forward David McCormack scored 25 points on 10-of-12 shooting with nine rebounds for Kansas.

“He was fabulous,” Self said of McCormack.

Forward Jalen Wilson added 11 points with 12 rebounds and five assists for the Jayhawks with a three-pointer, and guard Christian Braun scored 10 points with a pair of three-pointers and five assists.

Villanova (30-8) trailed 40-29 at the half but fought to within 64-58 with 6:10 remaining, but could get no closer. Collin Gillespie led the Wildcats with 17, including 5-of-8 shooting from three-point range.

“They were playing better than us in the first 12 minutes of the second half, but we always seemed to have an answer,” Self said.

Kansas hit seven of its first 10 shots from three-point range in the first half for a 36-18 lead with 6:34 to go on guard Remy Martin’s trey.

Agbaji couldn’t be stopped from the opening horn for Kansas as he hit 4-of-4 three-pointers in the opening eight minutes and 12 seconds for a 19-8 lead. He hit his first trey at the 19:45 mark for a 3-0 lead and followed that at 17:26 for a 10-0 advantage, 13:32 for a 16-5 bulge and the fourth at 11:48.

“With the start he gave us, he just got everybody going,” Self said.

Kansas hit 7 of 14 from three-point range in the first half. McCormack had 13 for the Jayhawks in the first half.

Villanova cut a 38-19 deficit with 4:55 left in the half lead to 38-29 in just three minutes as Gillespie scored eight points in the 10-0 run with a pair of three-pointers and finished the half with 11. Mitch Lightfoot’s putback gave Kansas a 40-29 halftime lead.

Senior guard Caleb Daniels of New Orleans started for just the third time all season for Villanova as he replaced injured guard Justin Moore and scored 13 points. Moore, who was averaging 14.8 points, tore his Achilles tendon in the final moments of Villanova’s win over Houston in the NCAA South Regional title game last week. He could only watch the game from courtside.

Kansas now gets to finish what it thought it had started two years ago when it finished the regular season No. 1 in the nation and at 28-3 overall with a Big 12 championship at 17-1. But the NCAA Tournament was canceled because of COVID-19. Abaji, Braun, Wilson and McCormack were on that team.

“We had a great team in ’20,” Self said. “I think there’s added value placed on this one because of what we missed out on in 2020.”