Carmen Electra Reveals What Her Fans Request Most On OnlyFans

Carmen Electra has done it all. She’s been a dancer, a model, she’s appeared on TV and in movies and at 50 she’s still making headlines. Her decision to join OnlyFans had played a role in her ability to still make headlines.

The move to the subscription based platform was also a financially beneficial one for her. A few weeks after joining Carmen was among the top 0.1% of earners on the site.

That was enough to inspire her former Baywatch co-star Donna D’Errico to sign up for the extra income.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 22: (FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY) (EDITORS NOTE: Image contains partial nudity) Carmen Electra attends the 2022 iHeartRadio Music Awards at The Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles, California on March 22, 2022. Broadcasted live on FOX. (Photo by JC Olivera/Getty Images for iHeartRadio)

Carmen sat down for an interview recently and among the questions she was asked was one about her career at 50 and Hollywood’s approach to aging. She answered by first talking about Jennifer Lopez and her continued command of the spotlight.

“Hollywood is changing. We can look up to women like J.Lo and think, ‘Wow, she looks gorgeous. She just got married. She’s living her best life.’ It’s inspiring,” she said. “And I want to be inspiring too, hopefully. You should feel comfortable in your own skin and live the life you want to live.”

Fans like what they like

Being the professional that she is, Carmen then mentioned OnlyFans. She even took things a step further by revealing what her fans request to see of her on the platform.

That’s right, she takes requests and she apparently has a good time filling them.

“OnlyFans fits in perfectly because I am the creative director of my own shoots, on my own time. There’s nothing out there that I haven’t approved,” she said. “And I love connecting with my fans.”

“Sometimes they have requests. The fans love feet! It is so much fun. I don’t know why I didn’t do this a year ago.”

I’m sure there were other things to take away from Carmen’s interview. But I came away with two things. She takes requests and people really love her feet.

Of those two things, I have to admit I didn’t see her taking requests. Apparently you don’t build an OnlyFans empire on photo shoots alone.