Legendary Boxer Slams Transgender Athletes Ruining Women’s Sports: ‘Shouldn’t Ever Happen Again’

Former boxer Carl Froch thinks it’s absolutely ridiculous transgender athletes are allowed to compete in women’s sports.

Transgender athletes have become a hot topic in America, and many people don’t believe biological men should be allowed to compete and often destroy women in competition.

In fact, a recent poll indicated 69% of Americans believe athletes should compete on teams and against people who match their gender at birth.

Yet, some people continue to push for allowing men to obliterate women in sports – looking at you, Megan Rapinoe – but the former champion boxer isn’t having it.

Carl Froch is against biological men crushing women.

Some people have vocally spoken out against transgender athletes ruining women’s sports, including boxer Ebanie Bridges.

Bridges made it clear she wouldn’t ever fight against a man. Froch couldn’t agree more.

Ebanie Bridges says she wouldn’t ever fight a biological man. (Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images)

“[Trans women] are stronger and more powerful. Not all of them – you get some masculine women. You get some feminine men. But we’re talking about a trans woman. A [trans woman], born a [biological] man, fighting a [cis] woman shouldn’t happen, ever. It should be banned. I agree with Ebanie Bridges saying she would never fight a trans woman. Transgender women, women [biologically born] men, should not compete in [biological] women’s sports, period. Full stop,” Froch said in an interview with SafeBettingSites.com when talking about biological men competing in women’s sports.

Froch also took aim at the fact biological men have been allowed to compete in some MMA fights around the world.

Carl Froch is against transgender women destroying women’s sports. (Photo by Scott Heavey/Getty Images)

The retired boxer further added, “You can’t have trans woman competing in a woman’s sport as far as I’m concerned. There’s a lot of ifs and buts and potential parameters you can put in place but when you talk about combat sport, you’re talking about a [born] biological man competing against a biological woman in a combat sport? No, never. And I know it’s happened in MMA. It shouldn’t happen ever again, it’s wrong.”

Froch’s opinion on transgender athletes is very popular.

As noted above, the majority of Americans agree with the British boxer’s stance. Just 26% of Americans support an athlete picking to compete against what they identify as instead of the gender they’re born.

Froch’s opinion isn’t fringe at all. In fact, the fringe opinion is believing biological men should be allowed to destroy women’s sports.

It’s absolutely nuts to many people that some women are even okay with it. Now that Megan Rapinoe’s career is ending, she made it clear she would welcome a biological man with open arms.

“Absolutely ‘You’re taking a ‘real’ woman’s place,’ that’s the part of the argument that’s still extremely transphobic. I see trans women as real women. What you’re saying automatically in the argument—you’re sort of telling on yourself already—is you don’t believe these people are women. Therefore, they’re taking the other spot. I don’t feel that way,” Rapinoe told TIME when asked if she would accept a man on her team.

So brave. So courageous.

It seems like more and more people are speaking out against transgender athletes ruining sports. We’ll see who speaks up next, but resistance is definitely growing.