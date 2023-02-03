Cardinals’ Top HC Targets Don’t Want The Job Because Of QB Kyler Murray: REPORT

Videos by OutKick

Normally, a Pro Bowl-level quarterback can be one of the main chips used by an NFL team to reel in a new head coach.

When it comes to the Arizona Cardinals, a new report claims that the team is having to sell their HC on the job AROUND the idea of Kyler Murray since potential candidates aren’t responding well to the QB.

According to Tony Pauline at Pro Football Network, reporting from the Senior Bowl where new Cardinals general manager Monti Ossenfort is in attendance, the team is having issues selling their HC vacancy to candidates based on Arizona’s commitment to Murray for the next few years.

“Why is the Arizona Cardinals head coach job taking so long to fill?” Pauline said. “If you are to believe what people in Mobile are saying, it’s due to Kyler Murray — and it’s not because the quarterback has a large say in the matter.

“Rather, many of the desired candidates don’t want to take the job knowing they’ll be tied to the hip of Murray for the next four seasons. Murray signed a five-year, $230 million contract in late August, and anyone who takes the Cardinals job will have no options in the foreseeable future at quarterback.”

Now the issue with Murray can be two-fold.

First comes the injury concern as Murray is projected to miss a chunk of the first half of next season after suffering a full tear of his ACL in December. Assuredly few head coaches would want Arizona’s uncertainty at the QB position to start their tenure as they may have to fall on the sword if the season starts slow.

As of now, Colt McCoy is expected to be the starter until Murray returns.

Then comes the character issue.

In recent seasons, Murray has built up his status as a diva QB with his reported beefs with former HC Kliff Kingsbury, compounded by his sideline tantrums. There was also the issue of Murray contesting a “homework clause” in his contract amid concerns that the 25-year-old was more occupied with his gaming career than hitting the playbooks.

With a significant financial investment in the QB, Arizona understandably will take his side in most situations, spelling trouble for any coach that gets in his way.

There is still an upside to taking on the two-time Pro Bowler at a young age. And assuming the dual-threat QB can still be mobile after his ACL rehab.

But whoever steps into the Cardinals’ HC role will have to be a leader willing to butt heads with Murray and uphold a game plan.

Where Arizona may go wrong in their hiring process is picking a defensive-minded HC when the team is built around an offensive player.

Names currently being vetted by AZ include Steelers defensive assistant Brian Flores, Lions DC Aaron Glenn and Broncos DC Ejiro Evero.

Sounds like a long-term rebuild is on the way for the Cards.

