Cardinals Outfielder Lars Nootbaar Surprised By Mom In Emotional Mother’s Day Interview

St. Louis Cardinals outfielder Lars Nootbaar probably wasn’t expecting to get so emotional on Sunday.

Not only did his falling Cards beat the Boston Red Sox on the primetime stage, 9-1, but he also received an emotional greeting from mother Kumi Nootbaar in a pre-game interview — in honor of Mother’s Day.

Nootbaar was surprised by Mama Nootbaar during an interview with ESPN’s Eduardo Perez, and the Mother’s Day moment was a real tearjerker.

Lars Nootbaar Cries On Screen After Emotional Surprise From Mom

Perez had the perfect lead-up to the surprise: speaking with Nootbaar on his mother’s influence as the two flipped through childhood pictures of the El Segundo slugger.

As Nootbaar spoke about his close relationship with his mother, Kumi Nootbaar appeared on the screen — grinning ear to ear in a Cardinals jersey. Typically, you’d have sympathy for someone wearing that kind of uniform but on Sunday, it was the centerpiece of a special moment.

Nootbaar had to double-check with Perez, not believing that his mom was live on air alongside him.

“Is this live right now?” Nootbaar questioned the ESPN host.

It was a special day, so Nootbaar didn’t mind getting emotional on national TV at the sight of his mom. But if you ask her, she’ll say Lars is a real “crier.”

“You’re getting me emotional, man.”

Lars Nootbaar continued speaking on the influence she holds over him, playing as a 25-year-old international sensation after his WBC win with Japan.

Kumi Nootbaar gave a sweet response to the flowers she received from her son on Sunday.

Nootbaar, half-Japanese on behalf of his mother, reminded her of his gratitude for being the best teammate in life: a mother.

“Thanks for everything … I love you too,” Lars said.

He channeled that emotional scene into a spectacular night: logging a couple of runs on two doubles and a single against the Sox.

Happy Mother’s Day to Esperanza, love you.