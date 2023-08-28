Cardinals Coach Jonathan Gannon Makes Unintentionally Hilarious Comment About Team’s Starting QB

Videos by OutKick

Either Arizona Cardinals head coach Jonathan Gannon has an incredible sense of humor or he accidentally said the funniest thing possible about his starting quarterback on Monday. The Cardinals did not remove Kyler Murray from the PUP list, meaning he’s going to miss at least four games. Then, they cut veteran backup Colt McCoy.

That left two QBs to fight for the starting job. There’s Josh Dobbs, who has two career starts in six NFL seasons. He spent three of those six seasons never making an active roster.

The Cardinals traded for him earlier this week, so he has limited knowledge of the offense. Plus, he wasn’t good enough to win the Cleveland Browns backup QB job.

The other option is Clayton Tune, a fifth-round pick of the Cardinals in this year’s NFL Draft out of Houston.

So, a rookie fifth-round pick or a six-year veteran with two career starts. Either way, the Arizona Cardinals are going to stink. Jonathan Gannon probably knows that. The team made several trades this past week, shedding veterans.

Yet, Gannon isn’t ready to decide which player is going to start the team’s Week 1 game at the Washington Commanders. His reasoning, though, is the funny part.

“I’m not going to name a starter because I think it’s a competitive advantage for us going to Washington, but we will know who the starter is,” Gannon said, according to NFL.com.

Seriously?

The idea that the Washington Commanders gameplan is dependent on whether Dobbs or Tune starts is objectively hilarious.

I picture Ron Rivera hearing those comments and saying out loud, “Dammit! I need to know! Dobbs or Tune?!”

Gannon continued, “I think we have a plan in place, but I want to see them both play football still. This week we got some work and then the following week we got some work, but I feel good where we’re at.”

I feel good where we’re at.

Jonathan Gannon is a former defensive coordinator for the NFC Champion Philadelphia Eagles. He knows how it works when it comes to preparing for an opposing offense.

There’s no way he thinks that the Commanders staff is dying to know who’s starting for his team in two weeks. He also cannot possible “feel good” with the Cardinals quarterback situation.

But that’s what he has to say, right? Gannon, like everyone else, understands that this Arizona Cardinals season has one goal: obtain the #1 overall pick in the NFL Draft.

Let’s stop pretending there’s any other “plan” in place.