New Cardi B Video Shows Her Encouraging Fans To Throw Stuff Before Mic Incident: ‘Put That Sh*t In My P****’

There’s more context to the Cardi B incident from Las Vegas over the weekend, and it’s a ROUGH look for the rap star.

The popular singer threw a mic at a fan after she was splashed with water at Drai’s Beachclub in Sin City. The short video clip appeared to show a fan throwing water for no reason at all.

Cardi B responded by throwing the mic. A bit much? Perhaps, but nobody likes having stuff thrown at them.

However, it turns out there’s a very real chance Cardi B not only encouraged it, but actually took things to a very vulgar level.

Cardi B appeared to encourage fans to throw things at her.

“That sh*t feel good. Put that sh*t in my p*ssy, b*tch. Come on. Yeah, b*tch,” the rapper could be seen telling fans as she faced her butt to the crowd in a video circulating Twitter, according to EW. The DJ was also encouraging people to “splash her down,” according to the same report.

It’s not clear in the video shared by @TheJuicePop how long before she was hit with water that Cardi B was demanding people put stuff into her genital region.

After being hit with water, the rapper reportedly declared, “I said splash my p***y, not my face, b*tch.” A tweet containing her response has since been deleted.

This entire situation is a brutal look for the rapper.

There’s nothing about this situation that makes Cardi B look good at all. Even if nothing had been thrown, why the hell is she behaving in such a vulgar fashion?

What good was going to come from telling people to put things in her “p****”? The answer is nothing. It’s simply vulgar, off-putting and downright disgusting behavior.

Rapping lyrics that are vulgar is one thing. Turning to the crowd and stating, “That sh*t feel good. Put that sh*t in my p*ssy, b*tch. Come on. Yeah, b*tch” is taking things too far.

Legally speaking, is there even a law that was broken by throwing the water? The DJ told people to “splash her down,” according to the video and EW.

If you ask somebody to do something and they do it, then what are you going to complain about? Perhaps behave in a little more appropriate fashion and this wouldn’t happen.

