Cardi B Throws Microphone At Fan Who Tossed Drink At Her

Videos by OutKick

Cardi B ain’t having it.

The rapper hurled her microphone at a fan who tossed a drink at her during a show in Las Vegas Saturday. Cardi B was performing “Bodak Yellow” at Drai’s Beachclub when an unruly concertgoer raised her cup and threw liquid all over her.

Security quickly intervened and removed the fan from the show. Cardi got her microphone back and continued business as usual.

Cardi B throws her microphone at an audience member who threw a drink at her 👀 pic.twitter.com/fKmFLFGzKw — Daily Loud (@DailyLoud) July 30, 2023

The funniest part of this video isn’t even Cardi B’s furious mic chucking. It’s the fact that the song just keeps playing on as if nothing happened.

Those fans paid all that money to listen to an iPad.

Anyway, Saturday’s incident was actually the second night in a row Cardi lost her cool. On Friday, the 30-year-old threw her microphone at a DJ after she kept getting cut off during her performance.

So Cardi B might have a bit of a temper problem.

But that said, there’s no justification for throwing anything at an artist on stage.

Last month, Bebe Rexha suffered extensive facial injuries after a fan chucked his phone at her during a concert in New York City.

Another lunatic threw her mother’s ashes on stage during a Pink performance at a festival in London. Kelsea Ballerini was struck by an unknown item thrown by a concertgoer during a June 28 show in Boise, Idaho. And Lil Nas X fans threw a sex toy at him in Sweden.

But maybe Cardi B put an end to this madness once and for all.

Want to act a fool at a concert? Microphone fastball right to the face.