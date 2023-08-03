Justice?: Cardi B Will Not Be Charged After Mic Throwing Incident

Videos by OutKick

Cardi B will not face charges stemming from an incident in which she hucked a microphone at a fan who threw a drink at her.

Cardi B’s lawyers reportedly reached out to TMZ to tell them that Las Vegas Metropolitan Police were not going to file charges against the rapper.

“This afternoon we were notified by the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Dept., that as a result of their investigation, there will be NO charges against Cardi,” the legal team said.

“On behalf of Cardi, we appreciate the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Dept’s diligent and prompt resolution of this matter.”

As you may recall, Cardi B was performing at Drai’s Beachclub last weekend.

There were some reports that she encouraged fans to throw water on her. However, she must not have liked how one fan threw their drink at her. That’s when she wound up hurling her microphone at the fan

Cardi B throws her microphone at an audience member who threw a drink at her 👀 pic.twitter.com/fKmFLFGzKw — Daily Loud (@DailyLoud) July 30, 2023

It wasn’t the hardest throw in the world. Still, that south-paw lob from Cardi B wound up hitting another person and they filed a police report.

If there’s a lesson to be learned from this, it’s a simple one: don’t throw things at performers. It’s not hard folks.

This incident comes as numerous artists have had things thrown at them during shows. Singer Bebe Rexha even sustained some nasty injuries in one such incident.

The people who throw still throw things are just lucky that the days of Axel Rose taking into his own hands are behind us.

