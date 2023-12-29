Cardale Jones Rips State Of Miami Football, Issues NIL Warning To Recruits

Videos by OutKick

Former Ohio State QB Cardale Jones thinks recruits should think long and hard before playing for the Miami Hurricanes.

Miami lost to Rutgers 31-24 Thursday night in the Pinstripe Bowl to cap off another incredibly disappointing season.

The Hurricanes are a below average 12-13 since Mario Cristobal took over and the last 10-win season happened all the way back in 2017. The last one before that was in 2003. Miami certainly seems to be living off its reputation more than anything at this point.

Despite being located in a massive party city, having deep NIL pockets and around the calendar great weather, Miami just can find a way to win.

Miami’s football program is in a state of chaos. (Photo by Samuel Lewis/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Cardale Jones fires shots at Miami.

Well, Cardale Jones has some advice for kids who might want to suit up for Cristobal’s team: Don’t chase the money because it won’t work out well.

“Man, I feel bad for the recruits going to Miami U for NIL…….. bad staff, no stability within program and one of the worst college home game atmospheres. Chasing the money isn’t always the answer. But good luck,” the Ohio State national champion tweeted during Miami’s loss.

He followed that up with a tweet roasting the Hurricanes for not being able to beat Rutgers – a traditional dumpster fire in the B1G.

Never thought I’d see a day where Rutgers DOMINATES a team lol #BIG10!!!! — Cardale Jones (@CJ1two) December 28, 2023

Does Jones have a solid point about the Hurricanes?

The Hurricanes are truly a case study in how things can go so wrong, despite all the resources any program could ever want.

Again, the school is located in Miami, has unlimited resources, deep pockets to pay staff and yet, it’s a disaster of a program that regularly underwhelms and disappoints.

At some point, players and parents are going to look at the results and ask why they should take Miami’s NIL money when they can go to a different major program and actually win.

It reminds me of when a Miami staffer said Tuscaloosa isn’t a place you want to be outside of football in front of elite QB recruit Julian Sayin. Say whatever you want about the atmosphere of Tuscaloosa compared to Miami, but you know what people in the former city don’t have to worry about?

Winning. The players get paid and win…..a lot.

Miami fans might not want to hear it, but Cardale Jones hit the nail on the head with the state of Miami’s program. All the resources in the world to barely finish above .500 if it’s an up year. Something has to change, and it has to change sooner than later. Let me know what you think of Mario Cristobal and Miami at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.