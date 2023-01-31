Miami Staffer Rips Living In Tuscaloosa During Blunt Recruiting Pitch

Videos by OutKick

Miami staffer Mike Rumph has a very anti-Alabama pitch for recruits.

Rumph is currently the director of on-campus recruiting for the Hurricanes, and that means it’s his responsibility to convince young men to choose to play for Miami. It’s a bit of a tough sell given the program’s lack of competitiveness recently, but he does have one ace in his back pocket:

Living in Miami.

Mike Rumph has a blunt pitch to play for Alabama. (Photo by Samuel Lewis/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

“Who doesn’t want to be in Miami? This ain’t Tuscaloosa where Sundays, Saturdays might be great, but Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, you’re still in Tuscaloosa, Alabama. No offense to them, but this is Miami,” Rumph said in a video shared by Barstool Sports’ “Unnecessary Roughness.”

To make the situation a bit awkward, highly-touted Alabama commit Julian Sayin was in the room, and had a bit of a humorous reaction.

Julian Sayin said hmmmmmm idk about that pic.twitter.com/R6pOsQt01x — Unnecessary Roughness (@UnnecRoughness) January 30, 2023

Mike Rumph takes a blunt shot at Alabama and Tuscaloosa.

Now, I’ve never been to Tuscaloosa, but I have a friend or two with deep ties to T-Town, and I’ve only ever heard great things.

Is Miami an incredible city? Without a doubt. It might have some of the best nightlife in North America. However, is that going to help you get to the NFL?

No, it’s most certainly not. Popping bottles at LIV isn’t going to put a ring on your finger or a multi-million dollar contract in your hands. Nick Saban can do that, and the process requires a lot of sweat, blood and commitment.

Alabama coach Nick Saban is known for getting guys to the NFL. (Photo by Ken Murray/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Furthermore, I’m VERY confident life is good for an Alabama football player any day of the week in Tuscaloosa. There are a million things to do in Miami. If the football team isn’t dominant, nobody cares.

In Tuscaloosa, you’re a king if you play for the Crimson Tide because the team is the sole focus of the city and a large chunk of fans in the state.

If I was a young recruit with NFL aspirations, it’s hard to believe simply living in Miami would be enough to get me away from Nick Saban. As you can see from Julian Sayin’s reaction, he felt the same way.

Julian Sayin reacts to Miami’s recruiting pitch. (Credit: Screenshot/Twitter Video https://twitter.com/UnnecRoughness/status/1620208139403673600)

Let us know in the comments whether you’d rather live in Miami or be a football player down in Tuscaloosa, Alabama. I think a lot of people would choose the latter.