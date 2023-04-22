Car Barrel Rolls In Terrifying Crash During Xfinity Series Race At Talladega

Videos by OutKick

Saturday’s NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Talladega featured one of the more terrifying crashes you’ll see.

It happened on lap 47 of the Ag-Pro 300 when driver Dexter Staley lost control of his No. 66 Chevrolet. Staley careened toward the inside wall and took a massive hit nearly head-on.

Meanwhile, Blain Perkins’ No. 02 Chevrolet went for its own terrifying ride as it went airborne and barrel-rolled down the backstretch, catching Jade Buford’s No. 5 in the process.

A wild crash for Blaine Perkins. A huge hit for Dexter Stacey. Everyone is okay. Wow. https://t.co/Zf7MwyVQaz pic.twitter.com/qZ6K4hh4qo — FOX: NASCAR (@NASCARONFOX) April 22, 2023

That’s just straight-up horrifying. As you can see, pieces of Perkins’ car flew all over the track, including a tire. Driver Kaz Grala happened to find it, or rather the tire found him.

That could’ve been really, really bad.

The race was quickly red-flagged as emergency crews tended to everyone involved. Fortunately, both Stacey and Perkins hopped out of their cars.

The 02 car, on the other hand, wasn’t in great shape.

#NASCAR … Damage to Blaine Perkins’ car after rolling over six times. pic.twitter.com/qcJPTjn67U — Dustin Long (@dustinlong) April 22, 2023

This wreck came shortly after another incident in which Park Retzlaff’s No.31 was nearly sent onto its roof in a similar part of the track.

Parker Retzlaff almost goes over during this one … https://t.co/D6VAi0J6aB pic.twitter.com/VbuXOf1njI — FOX: NASCAR (@NASCARONFOX) April 22, 2023

After being checked at the infield care center, Dexter Stacey said that the nasty hit looked worse on camera than it really was from inside the car.

Dexter Stacey says the hit looked harder on TV than it felt in the car. #NASCAR pic.twitter.com/LHE9YMV57T — Noah Lewis (@Noah_Lewis1) April 22, 2023

“It wasn’t as bad as it looked,” he said. “I thought it was going to be a hard hit too, and it wasn’t as bad as I thought it would be.”

Major props to NASCAR for making these cars so safe even in a crash like that, and good to hear everyone is alright.

