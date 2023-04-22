Car Barrel Rolls In Terrifying Crash During Xfinity Series Race At Talladega

Videos by OutKick
Saturday’s NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Talladega featured one of the more terrifying crashes you’ll see.
It happened on lap 47 of the Ag-Pro 300 when driver Dexter Staley lost control of his No. 66 Chevrolet. Staley careened toward the inside wall and took a massive hit nearly head-on.
Meanwhile, Blain Perkins’ No. 02 Chevrolet went for its own terrifying ride as it went airborne and barrel-rolled down the backstretch, catching Jade Buford’s No. 5 in the process.
That’s just straight-up horrifying. As you can see, pieces of Perkins’ car flew all over the track, including a tire. Driver Kaz Grala happened to find it, or rather the tire found him.
That could’ve been really, really bad.
The race was quickly red-flagged as emergency crews tended to everyone involved. Fortunately, both Stacey and Perkins hopped out of their cars.
The 02 car, on the other hand, wasn’t in great shape.
This wreck came shortly after another incident in which Park Retzlaff’s No.31 was nearly sent onto its roof in a similar part of the track.
After being checked at the infield care center, Dexter Stacey said that the nasty hit looked worse on camera than it really was from inside the car.
“It wasn’t as bad as it looked,” he said. “I thought it was going to be a hard hit too, and it wasn’t as bad as I thought it would be.”
Major props to NASCAR for making these cars so safe even in a crash like that, and good to hear everyone is alright.
