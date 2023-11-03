Capitals TJ Oshie Urges Youth Hockey Players To Wear Neck Guards After Becoming One Of First NHLers To Do So After Death Of Adam Johnson

Videos by OutKick

Neck protection has been a hot-button topic around all of hockey. This comes following the death of former NHL player Adam Johnson last weekend during a game in the UK. Now, some NHL players are wearing them including TJ Oshie of the Washington Capitals, who urged youth players to wear them as well.

Oshie took the ice on Thursday night wearing a neck protector made by his own hockey Warroad. The company sells a line of cut-resistant baselayers and that appears to be what Oshie had on under his gear.

After the game, Oshie talked about why he hopes seeing him wearing a neck protector will make young players consider following suit.

“For youth, I hope that it shows them that it’s really not a distraction from my game. I thought I played pretty decent tonight. Honestly, it’s actually really comfortable” Oshie said.

The Capitals lost to the Islanders 3-0, but Oshie did score a goal that was eventually waved off. He was also third on the team, in Corsi For % on a night where — despite the score — the Capitals were dominant on the puck possession front.

So, no, it doesn’t look like the extra equipment affected his game in the least.

“So youth players, I hope they — if they’re able, — I hope there they can get some type of neck protection,” Oshie said, who later mentioned that made the decision for his kids to wear neck protection. “I didn’t even notice it after one shift.”

Convincing young players to wear a neck guard is one thing, convincing his fellow NHLers is another.

Washington Capitals forward TJ Oshie advocated for players to wear neck protection, but acknowledged that the decision should be left to the player. (Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

NHL Players Like TJ Oshie Making Neck Guard Decision Decisions For Themselves

While Oshie said he didn’t think there was a need to mandate neck protection in the middle of the season, he said he wanted NHL players to know that the equipment is available if they want it.

“I think it’s super important that they know that it’s going to be available. It’s available to them and maybe the teams can help provide that,” he said.

Oshie will not be the only player to wear similar equipment. Several members of the Pittsburgh Penguins — Johnson’s former team — were seen wearing them during practice. This included star defenceman Erik Karlsson.

Karlsson on wearing a neck guard at today's practice: "Just trying it out, it is available for us. I don’t think it is a bad thing, and I’ll probably try it out for a bit and see if I can get accustomed to it and go from there." pic.twitter.com/KFcJgDuPUK — Pittsburgh Penguins (@penguins) November 2, 2023

The NHL is reportedly deciding what to do about neck guards. I’d be stunned if they implemented a full-on mandate. At most, I could see them grandfathering current players in. That has been done with other pieces of gear over the years like helmets.

Oddly enough, despite a neck guard mandate from the English Ice Hockey Association, the Elite Ice Hockey League will not make neck protection mandatory, according to the BBC.

