Police Investigating Death Of Former NHL Player Whose Throat Was Cut By Opponent’s Skate, Girlfriend Posts Emotional Tribute

Police are investigating the death of former NHL player Adam Johnson.

Johnson was killed during a Saturday Elite Ice Hockey League game in the United Kingdom between his team Nottingham Panther and the Sheffield Steelers.

The former NHL player was hit in the neck by Matt Petgrave’s skate, and later died from the injury. He initially attempted to skate off the ice, but the blood loss and damage was too severe. We’re not sharing the video due to the insanely graphic nature of it, but it can be found on social media.

Now, police are investigating the situation following the horrific tragedy, according to the Daily Mail.

“Our officers remain at the scene carrying out enquiries today (29 October) and our investigation into the circumstances surrounding the incident remain ongoing,” a South Yorkshire Police spokesperson announced, in part, in reaction to Johnson’s death, according to the same Daily Mail report.

To be crystal clear, nobody is alleging Petgrave did anything wrong, and the league referred to it as a “freak accident.” Police are still going through the process of figuring out what happened.

Johnson’s girlfriend Ryan Wolfe was unfortunately in attendance at the time of his death, and rushed onto the ice to be by his side as medical professionals attempted to save his life, according to The Sun.

She also took to Instagram, and shared a post on her story writing, “My sweet sweet angel. I’ll miss you forever and love you always.

You can see a screenshot of the post from early Monday morning below.

Johnson’s death is a terrible situation.

There’s really nothing else to say about this situation than it’s a horrific tragedy. Adam Johnson was a solid hockey player who had played all over the place, including some time in the NHL.

Now, at the age of 29, he died playing a sport he loved and dedicated his life to. He should have years of hockey in front of him.

Adam Johnson should be focusing on the rest of the season and his girlfriend Ryan Wolfe. Instead, his life was snatched away in brutal fashion at the age of 29. It’s downright heartbreaking and tragic.

Our thoughts and prayers are with Johnson’s family, Ryan Wolfe and everyone else impacted.