Hockey Game In The UK Canceled, Arena Evacuated After Ex-NHLer Adam Johnson Suffers Horrific Injury

An Elite Ice Hockey League game in the United Kingdom was suspended and the arena was evacuated after ex-NHLer Adam Johnson sustained a horrific injury.

According to the Daily Mail, the Nottingham Panthers were visiting the Sheffield Steelers at Sheffield’s Utilita Arena.

According to reports, it’s believed that Johnson was hit in the neck by a skate blade.

Nottingham Panthers player badly hurt after a collision in mid-ice.



Paramedics are now on the ice, players are forming a ring around him and now screens are up around him.



Awful scenes here at Sheffield Arena. The period is ended. — Peter Spencer (@_PeterSpencer) October 28, 2023

A witness told the Daily Mail that Johnson attempted to return to the bench following the incident. However, he was reported to have collapsed on the way there. This led to panic among players and the estimated 8,000 fans in attendance who looked on as medical teams sprung into action.

Screens were brought out onto the ice and placed around Johnson.

Yorkshire Ambulance Service was called to the scene and a pair of ambulances arrived on scene before taking one man to an area hospital.

The Nottingham Panthers made a pair of posts on X following the incident. One said that players had been sent to their locker rooms, while the other said that the arena had been evacuated.

Players are returning to the locker rooms — The Nottingham Panthers (@PanthersIHC) October 28, 2023

Fans have been asked to leave the building due to a major medical emergency — The Nottingham Panthers (@PanthersIHC) October 28, 2023

The Notting Panthers have not released any further statements on the incident. In the meantime, their arena — Nottingham Motorpoint Arena — posted one.

Our heartfelt thoughts go out to Adam Johnson, his loved ones, all the Panthers players, staff, fans and the whole ice hockey community, following his horrific injury this evening. — Motorpoint Arena (@nottinghamarena) October 28, 2023

Johnson, 29, hails from Grand Rapids, MN, and played his college hockey at the University of Minnesota-Duluth. He spent several years in the American Hockey League with the Wilkes-Barre Scranton Penguins. Johnson was called up to the Pittsburgh Penguins and played 13 games for them over 2 seasons.

Johnson has also played for the Ontario Reign and Lehigh Valley Phantoms of the AHL, and the Malmo Redhawks of the Swedish Hockey League.

The 2023 season is his first with Nottingham. He spent the 2022-23 season with the Augsburg Panthers of the Gernan DEL.

Surely, this entire situation is massively traumatic to everyone involved. Players, fans, medical personnel, and, of course, Adam Johnson himself.

Our thoughts are with everyone affected.