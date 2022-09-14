Canadian Politicians Want Montreal Captain Nick Suzuki To Learn French

Nick Suzuki was named the 31st captain in Montreal Canadiens history. Everyone is in agreement that he has the on-ice chops to lead the team, but some would argue that his French isn’t quite up to snuff.

According to the Montreal Gazette, Suzuki — who hails from London, Ontario —first spoke with reporters as the team’s captain, he did so in “rudimentary French.”

“I was taking online classes on Babbel this summer a little bit,” Suzuki said. “I took French for most of my schooling. I’m better at reading than speaking.”

Well, if you ask some Canadian politicians, that ain’t gonna cut it, Nick.

Liberal Leader Dominique Anglade and Parti Québécois Leader Paul St-Pierre Plamondon were both on board with Suzuki being the new Habs captain but said he needs to up his French game.

They said that learning French would be important for Suzuki to connect with the press and fans.

If there’s one thing we’ve come to expect from Canadian politicians these days, it’s sound, rational decision-making.

Or maybe not.

They have a point, but it’s still weird for politicians to get involved in a hockey player’s language skills.

He’ll get the hang of it eventually. In the meantime use Google Translate; it isn’t that hard.

Suzuki will lead the Canadiens this season as they look to bounce back from an abysmal — and I mean abysmal — 2021-22 season. Their 55 points were the lowest in the league, though it netted them the top pick in the draft.

The Habs will open their season on October 12 against their old rivals, the Toronto Maple Leafs.

