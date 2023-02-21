Canadian High School Student Is Arrested, Banned From School Grounds For Opposing Transgender Ideology At Catholic School

Videos by OutKick

If you think the times are weird and scary in the United States, you should look north to Canada to see how the government is treating citizens who oppose things like transgender bathrooms inside Catholic schools.

Josh Alexander, a 16-year-old high school junior at St. Joseph Catholic High School in Ontario, Canada has been in the news since November when he was suspended from school for organizing and leading a protest against transgender bathrooms at his school. Earlier this month, Alexander was arrested for returning to school grounds and attempting to attend class after the school told him his attendance would be “detrimental to the physical and mental well-being” of transgender students.

16 year old Josh Alexander, has been suspended from St Joseph Catholic High School in Ontario Canada for protesting against transgender peoples use of bathrooms and for saying God created only two genders.

The leadership in the school told him his continued attendance would be… https://t.co/4ioM5nABhX pic.twitter.com/xl8YLUWYGu — CitizenLenz (@CitizenLenz) February 20, 2023

And now we have Alexander’s lawyer, James Kitchen, saying his client’s religious freedoms within the country are eroding — fast. “I think it’s representative of where the culture is at, where society is at, and where our government institutions are at up here,” Kitchen told Fox News on Monday.

“I never imagined it would go up to quite this level,” Kitchen added. “I knew it would probably end up being publicized and there’d be some sort of conflict because I knew Josh wasn’t going to back down.”

Let’s not forget that we’re talking about a country that banned its citizens from golfing during the COVID hysteria. We’re talking about a country that arrested its citizens for playing pond hockey during COVID.

A student at @StJosephOCSB says he was suspended and later arrested for organizing school protests against biological males in girls' bathrooms. High school student Josh Alexander shares what he said when he spoke out in class about gender issues and what happened next. pic.twitter.com/XAahL1Uu6U — EWTN News Nightly (@EWTNNewsNightly) February 17, 2023

Like Kitchen said, it was just a matter of time before Canada dropped the iron fist on the opposition to transgender bathrooms.

“I fully expect in the next 12-24 months to get a call that a pastor or some other religious leader has been arrested because he’s been caught telling some guy who thinks he’s a woman that maybe he should consider being OK with being a man instead of transitioning to be a woman,” Kitchen said.

“I’m expecting as a lawyer in Canada to be on that case or to at least hear about it,” he added. “That’s where we’re headed.”

Meanwhile, at an Ontario school, the Kayla Lemieux saga rolls on. Lemieux is the transgender (she says her classification should be called “intersex”) shop teacher who wears size Z prosthetic boobs to school.

Many people now believe that Lemieux is actually pulling a long-game con on the Oakville Trafalgar school system and the absurdity of the times we’re living in.

“This dude is gaming the system,” a message board user wrote in September when Kayla made her world debut. “This teacher was almost fired for ‘toxic masculinity’ last year, as well as not embracing woke culture.

“He’d drop redpills to his class, such as how silly gender neutral bathrooms are. The school board hates him.

“He’s now upping the ante to exploit the very clown world the school and society itself created. His long game is most likely to get fired, and then sue for discrimination. There is no other explanation…No better way to troll clown world than to become an over-the-top caricature of a woman.”

Just so we’re all on the same page here, you can walk around with size Z prosthetic boobs and cause a scene in a school (yes, it’s looking more and more like a troll job) but you can’t say you’re against transgender bathrooms at a Catholic school.

Welcome to Canada.