Canada Will Soon Allow Drug Addicts To Commit Medically Assisted Suicide

Canada is rapidly rising the ranks of most absurd countries on earth.

For years, Canada has allowed residents to choose medically assisted suicide, where doctors essentially kill you at your request. And a stunning amount of people choose that path every year. In 2021, more than 10,000 residents were euthanized, a huge increase from 2016 when it became legal.

In some instances, it’s been used by poor people unhappy with their financial situation. And with the practice so “successful,” starting next spring, Canada’s making it even easier to pick what’s charitably described as “medically assisted dying.” (MAID)

According to the Daily Mail, mental health patients and substance abusers who have no physical problems will be able to choose assisted suicide.

Reportedly, a special committee of the country’s parliament will be re-assessing whether or not that’s actually a good idea. But given who runs Canada’s government, does it seem likely they’ll change course?

Justin Trudeau, Canada’s prime minister, puts on his protective mask during a news conference in Ottawa, Ontario, Canada, on Friday, May 7, 2021. Trudeau’s government has shared no details about when border rules might ease or what the criteria will be for doing so. (Photographer: David Kawai/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

Canada’s Extremism Only Getting Worse

Justin Trudeau’s “leadership” has been marred by hypocrisy, embarrassing policies like assisted suicide, and increasingly absurd acronyms.

Currently, the rule allows only those with physical ailments to choose MAID, although there have seemingly been numerous exceptions bewilderingly allowed by Canadian doctors. But this expansion would mark a new frontier, especially considering that those suffering from mental health issues may not always be able to make the correct decision.

So will doctors just start euthanizing drug abusers who come in during an episode and say they want to die? Who knows!

Canada sure doesn’t. And that doesn’t seem likely to stop them anyway.