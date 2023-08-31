Canada Issues Travel Warning For LGBTQ Citizens Visiting The United States, Lists Warning Above ‘International Child Abduction’ Message

Videos by OutKick

Canada has updated its travel advisory, warning all LGBTQ travelers planning to visit the United States.

The travel advisory published on the Government of Canada website reads as follows: “Some states have enacted laws and policies that may affect 2SLGBTQI+ persons. Check relevant state and local laws.”

The ‘2S’ abbreviation refers to two-spirit individuals who are not straight or cisgender.

The warning provides links to separate pages containing travel advice for LGBTQ residents to do research about U.S. laws “even if these laws infringe on your human rights.”

The warning for LGBTQ travelers is listed above information about ‘Dual Citizenship’ and ‘International Child Abduction’ in the ‘Laws and Culture’ section of the United States travel advice page.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau attends a Pride event in Canada. (Photo credit should read GEOFF ROBINS/AFP via Getty Images)

Global Affairs Canada oversees travel advisories, and Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland supports the new addition warning LGBTQ citizens planning trips to the Unites States.

“Every Canadian government, very much including our government, needs to put at the center of everything we do the interests and the safety of every single Canadian and of every single group of Canadians,” Freeland said during a press conference on Tuesday.

“That’s what we’re doing now, that’s what we’re always going to do.”

In June, The Human Rights Campaign (HRC) declared a state of emergency for LGBTQ people in the U.S.

“In many cases they are resulting in violence against LGBTQ+ people, forcing families to uproot their lives and flee their homes in search of safer states, and triggering a tidal wave of increased homophobia and transphobia that puts the safety of each and every one of us at risk,” Kelley Robinson, the president of HRC, said in a statement.

Canada is not the only country to issue such travel warnings for U.S. visitors. Mexico has warned residents that Florida has passed laws “that could have an unfavorable impact” on LGBTQ people. New Zealand has issued a similar warning.