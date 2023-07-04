Videos by OutKick

Cameron Jones committed to the University of California Los Angeles (UCLA) on Sunday evening and did so while holding a bazooka. Literally.

Well, kind of.

Jones, a three or four-star running back (depending on where you look), is from San Bernadino, Calif. and plays for West Coast powerhouse St. John Bosco. He stands 6-foot-2, 220 pounds and ran for 1,046 yards and 18 touchdowns on 121 carries en route to the school’s fourth-straight CIF Open Division state championship last season.

Jones also benches 315, squats 515, deadlifts 615 and cleans 300. No big deal.

Although his star rating may not present him as one of the top backs in the nation, Jones’ recruitment exploded over the last seven months and it’s not hard to see why. Offers from Michigan State, Oregon, Texas A&M, Colorado, Maryland and Louisville all rolled in through his junior year.

In the end, though, after visits to Eugene and College Station, Jones chose to stay home and play for the Bruins of Westwood. Chip Kelly loves his big running backs and got himself another bruiser!

To announce his commitment, Jones revealed the decision with a new shirt on Instagram live.

Cameron Jones is headed to UCLA. (Image courtesy: @ParkerPowerhouse/Instagram)

At the same time, though, On3 released a graphic that used one of the photos from Jones’ visit to campus. It is an all-timer.

UCLA let Cameron Jones hold a bazooka.

The recruiting trail often brings a lot of really incredible content — both good and bad — from official visits. Creative and visual media is crucial in the recruiting landscape of today, and every school tries to one-up the other.

Among the best moments in recent years are SMU’s ball pit and bubble gun, a recruit dunking on his own dad, Notre Dame’s cathedral shoot, a five-star quarterback taking pictures in a G-Wagon, and Lane Kiffin taking extremely icy pictures with recruits in his Aston Martin. The social media push has also led to a lot of bad moments, like, Brian Kelly grinding on high schoolers, Dabo Swinney sitting on a recruit’s lap and a Florida recruit nearly tearing his ACL.

When Jones visited UCLA back in May, the Bruins set him up in front of the team’s Jordan Brand wall and gave him an actual rocket launcher. Here are the results:

Of all of the recruiting props, the rocket launcher is a first. UCLA has prospects posing with a bazooka.

That’s next level. And, based on Jones’ commitment, it worked!