Cam Smith Can’t Defend His Title At The Players This Week, But May Show Up To TPC Sawgrass Anyway

Cam Smith won’t be able to defend his title at this week’s Players championship after making the jump to LIV Golf last year. While he can’t tee it up, that may not keep him off the ground of TPC Sawgrass.

Smith lives in Jacksonville just a few miles from TPC Sawgrass, and given that LIV Golf doesn’t have an event this week, he may just show up to the tournament as a spectator.

“I’ll definitely be watching on TV because it’s a great event to watch. I grew up my whole childhood watching the event,” Smith told Golf.com “I’d love to get out there, I’m not sure how it would be received, but getting out there and watching out there in the crowd might be pretty funny.”

Cam Smith won the 2022 Players by a shot following a Sunday 66. (Photo by Keyur Khamar/PGA TOUR via Getty Images)

While Smith’s comment is obviously tongue-in-cheek, it would be quite the scene to see the Aussie and his mullet walking among the spectators.

It’s a safe bet that the Tour wouldn’t hook him up with inside-the-rope passes or anything given that he bolted for the Saudi-backed circuit, but Smith seems like the kind of guy who wouldn’t mind slumming it with the regular folk.

He’ll have to figure out his own parking situation as well seeing as how TPC Sawgrass reportedly removed his reserved parking spot in front of the clubhouse after he left for LIV.

