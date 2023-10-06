Cam Rising Admits Brutal Extent Of Knee Injury, Much Worse Than Initially Believed

Videos by OutKick

Utah QB Cam Rising’s return to the field has been delayed because his injury was much worse than the public knew.

Rising has been a star for the Utes, and went down with a serious injury last season in the Rose Bowl against Penn State. It was widely-reported at the time he tore his ACL.

Not great, but ACL recoveries with modern technology aren’t that serious. Athletes are often back well under 12 months. Yet, it’s already October and there’s no indication Rising is nearing getting back on the field for the Utes.

Now, fans know why. He admitted his knee injury was much worse than simply tearing his ACL.

Cam Rising has yet to play for the Utes this season after suffering a knee injury in the Rose Bowl last season. (Photo by Chris Gardner/Getty Images)

Cam Rising talks devastating knee injury.

“I wasn’t really expecting to do this, but I just want to let everybody know I didn’t just tear my ACL. I tore my meniscus, MPFL, and MCL. It was a big surgery and it’s not an easy comeback. I’ve been working my tail off,” Rising revealed on an interview on ESPN 700, according to ESPN.

He further added, “There are guys that have had similar injuries to this like Kyler Murray, Hendon Hooker, who have decided not to play this season. I’m grinding and doing everything I possibly can, and even the fact I’m going out there and practicing. I’m ahead of schedule.”

Utah QB Cam Rising reveals true extent of knee injury. (Photo by Brian Rothmuller/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Will Rising play again for the Utah Utes?

The biggest question fans now have is whether or not the team’s star quarterback will play again for the Utes. It certainly sounds like he’s pushing himself as hard as he can to return.

“I’m trying to make sure I can be out there because nobody wants to be out there on the field grinding with those guys more than me, but at the end of the day, it’s my body. My body has to recover,” Rising said in the same interview.

However, Utah has already played five games and will hit the halfway point of the season next weekend against California. If Rising thinks he has a chance to play in the NFL, he might simply decide to not suit up again and risk further injury.

After the damage he’s already sustained to his knee, you could hardly blame the young man for not wanting to risk further injury.

Will Cam Rising play again for the Utah Utes? (Photo by John Cordes/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

The good news is Utah is sitting at 4-1 without Rising. The team has remained competitive, despite missing its best player. Hopefully, Cam Rising is able to eventually make a full recovery. It sounds like he’s been through hell and back and the public never even knew it.