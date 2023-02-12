Utah Star QB Underwent ACL Surgery, Lays Out Timeline For Return

Videos by OutKick

Utah QB Cam Rising tore his ACL in the Rose Bowl.

The star QB for the Utes went down during a 35-21 loss to the Penn State Nittany Lions, and Utah fans now know the extent of his injury.

Cam Rising tore his ACL in the Rose Bowl against Penn State. (Photo by Ric Tapia/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Rising revealed during an interview on ESPN700 that he tore his ACL in the game and underwent surgery back in January, according to Brandon Marcello. The good news is he’s optimistic he can be ready for next season.

“I have to make sure I’m doing everything I can to make sure I’m ready for fall camp and then ready to go when the season comes around,” Rising explained when talking about his recovery.

Utah QB Cameron Rising tore an ACL in Rose Bowl and underwent surgery in January, Rising revealed Friday to @espn700bill.



"I have to make sure I'm doing everything I can to make sure I'm ready for fall camp and then ready to go when the season comes around."#GoUtes pic.twitter.com/dPAeNz0ifu — Brandon Marcello (@bmarcello) February 11, 2023

Utah needs Cam Rising.

Cam Rising is THAT dude for the Utah Utes. He is a hell of a football player. He’s incredibly gritty, carries himself with a gunslinger mentality and is just a ton of fun to watch.

Last season, the talented passer threw for 3,034 yards and 26 touchdowns for the 10-4 Utes. He was the backbone of Utah’s impressive season.

Cam Rising also chipped in an additional six scores on the ground. The man just has a way of putting points up on the board.

Cam Rising underwent ACL surgery. (Photo by Alika Jenner/Getty Images)

He’s also got a serious chip on his shoulders at times. Following a win over USC in the PAC-12 title game, Cam Rising brutally buried Caleb Williams for painting “F*ck Utah” on his nails.

The guy is an absolute dog, and that’s the kind of man you want running your huddle.

Cam Rising was asked postgame about USC QB Caleb Williams putting a NSFW phrase on his fingernails.



Safe to say Utah’s QB “Don’t Give A Shit”, he thought it was cute. 🎥: PAC 12 pic.twitter.com/HZNG4csZ1A — Trey Wallace (@TreyWallace_) December 3, 2022

Now, he’ll continue to recover from his ACL injury and hopes to be ready for week one of the 2023 season. Utah better hope he’s ready to roll because he’s one of the best quarterbacks in the country. The Utes need him out there slinging it. Hopefully, Rising is ready to roll when it matters this upcoming year.