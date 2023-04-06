Videos by OutKick

Cam Newton is eyeing an NFL comeback. The 33-year-old has not played a down of professional football since 2021, but has hope for a return in 2023.

Newton, who was drafted No. 1 overall in the 2011 NFL Draft, was the MVP in 2015 and reached three Pro Bowls after winning two national championship and the Heisman Trophy at Auburn. Although his career is fairly well-decorated, it never quite reached the summit.

The Panthers lost back-to-back Divisional Round appearances in 2013 and 2014 before making a run to the Super Bowl a year later during Newton’s best season. They lost and have not returned since.

Newton largely struggled to stay healthy in wake of the Super Bowl appearance before he was granted permission to seek a trade in 2020. However, after failing to find a partner, he was released by Carolina in March of that year.

And then, following a one-year stint with the Patriots and short return to the Panthers, Newton’s final season in the league came to a close at the end of the 2021 season. He did not play last year and there was thought that his career was over as he dove into the business mogul world and traveled across the country to support his little brother.

NOT SO FAST!

Newton isn’t done yet. At least, he doesn’t want to be.

The 11-year NFL veteran announced that he was going to throw at Auburn’s Pro Day and made his announcement with a bold claim. Newton said that there are not 32 quarterbacks better than him.

A few days later, Newton proved that he still has a cannon for an arm, but struggled to stay consistent.

Just over two weeks later, the phone doesn’t seem to be ringing. Newton has not signed a deal and there has not been any buzz about potential interest.

Cam Newton is reconsidering his NFL future.

As the always well-dressed Newton waits for a call with a stogie in hand, he has clarified his interest in a return. He’s not only looking to start, though that is obviously preferable.

Newton is considering a backup role for the first time in his career.

Newton recently spoke to the players that he would be willing to backup. The list of 12 quarterbacks includes some of the best signal-callers in the league, with two notable exceptions.

Newton would be willing to serve as the backup to:

Deshaun Watson

Lamar Jackson

Justin Fields

Tua Tagovailoa

Jalen Hurts

Aaron Rodgers

Josh Allen

All of those make sense. They are, arguably, the seven best players at their position.

Newton would also be willing help groom a trio of rookie quarterbacks:

C.J. Stroud

Bryce Young

Anthony Richardson

The list also includes two more eye-catching names:

Sam Howell

Malik Willis

Their names, as second-year quarterbacks with very little professional resume, standout amongst the rest. However, there is a connection there. Howell and Willis were both alumni of Newton’s C1N football camps and tournaments.

Perhaps Newton would be willing to back up the three rookies and two C1N alums because he would have a chance at playing his way into the starting job while they develop? His expertise and experience could prove valuable in a mentor role…!

Newton went on to provide a more in-depth explanation for each situation and how he might fit within each organization while assuring his desire to get back on the gridiron. Now we wait.